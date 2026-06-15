The formation state printed on a company's articles of organization is not a permanent condition. It is a variable, and an increasing number of business owners are changing it, particularly in light of the so-called DEXIT trend, as many ventures, large and small, are fleeing Delaware following a string of controversial rulings by the Delaware Court of Chancery. Legal uncertainty is not the only factor; evolving state tax profiles are also driving the trend. Owners of LLCs, corporations, and partnerships domiciled in California, New York, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, and Washington have begun converting their entities to states with lower tax burdens and less onerous regulatory requirements. The mechanism they are using is called redomestication, sometimes referred to as statutory conversion. Understanding what it does, what it does not do, and where it can go wrong is now a threshold concern for any business owner weighing a change in jurisdiction.

Article continues below advertisement

The Misconceptions Come First

Most business owners who investigate changing their entity's home state encounter bad information before they encounter good information. Reddit posts, AI-generated legal content, and self-appointed experts routinely confuse redomestication with two other procedures that produce different, and often worse, outcomes. Foreign qualification does not change an entity's domicile. It registers the company to do business in a second state while leaving the original state's laws, fees, annual reporting requirements, and taxing authority fully intact. For a California LLC, foreign qualification in Texas still means continued jurisdiction of the Franchise Tax Board, an agency with an enforcement reputation that requires no elaboration among practitioners. Dissolution and reformation terminate the original entity and create a replacement. Every existing contract is voided. The company's federal employer identification number is abandoned, along with all associated tax elections. Owners assume personal liability for obligations of the dissolved entity, including obligations that may not surface until after dissolution is complete. Federal and state taxable events are common. Merger-based restructuring requires forming a new entity and merging the original into it. This approach introduces cost, delay, and risk that the transaction will fail to qualify for non-taxable treatment under the Internal Revenue Code. No advantage offsets these risks when a direct statutory conversion is available. Redomestication is none of these. It is a distinct legal process for transferring or transferring a company to a new state from one state's jurisdiction to another while preserving the entity's legal identity without interruption. The company's FEIN, contracts, bank accounts, credit history, tax elections, intellectual property assignments, equity, and ownership structure all survive the conversion. Nothing is dissolved, created, or transferred. The entity that existed before the filing is the same entity that exists after it.

Article continues below advertisement

The Tax and Regulatory Trigger

The catalyst is not hypothetical. Tax and regulatory policy in several major jurisdictions has moved in a single direction, and recent election results have confirmed that the trajectory will continue. Zohran Mamdani's election as New York City mayor and Abigail Spanberger's gubernatorial win in Virginia signal that the fiscal and regulatory posture of these states will tighten further. Business owners are not waiting for the next legislative session to act. Large-cap companies have set the precedent. Coinbase, Tesla, and SpaceX have each announced or completed redomiciliation filings to exit their prior home states. Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have relocated their personal holding companies out of California. These are executed or in-progress legal transactions, not press releases about future plans. The same analysis applies to single-member LLCs, family-owned companies, and venture-backed startups. The question in each case is identical: does remaining subject to the laws and tax regime of the current domicile state make financial sense on a risk-adjusted basis?

Article continues below advertisement

What Happens on the Day of Redomestication

When the redomestication is executed correctly, the business experiences no financial or operational disruption. Vendor relationships continue without notification because the entity has not changed. Payroll systems operate without modification. Banking relationships persist under the same FEIN. Ownership percentages, capital accounts, and profit-sharing arrangements carry forward as they were. A redomestication performed as part of a coordinated multi-state tax strategy can also sever nexus with the former jurisdiction. Once nexus is eliminated, the entity is no longer required to file returns or remit taxes to the state it has left. This result is unavailable through a foreign qualification, which by definition preserves the entity's presence in the original state. Cummings & Cummings Law, a flat-fee practice led by Chad D. Cummings, Esq., CPA, has completed more than 500 of these conversions. The firm has reported a marked increase in 2026 engagements from owners domiciled in California, New York, Delaware, and Washington. "None of these owners are reacting emotionally," Cummings observes. "They have evaluated the direction of their current state's tax and regulatory policy and determined that the cost of remaining exceeds the cost of converting."

Article continues below advertisement

Where This Goes Wrong

The filing package for moving a business to another state includes, among other critical instruments, a Plan of Conversion, written consents from all owners or members, formation documents for the destination state, and conversion filings in the state of origin. Each document must satisfy the requirements of both jurisdictions. The sequence in which filings are submitted is material, and errors in sequencing or substance can result in a rejected filing, loss of good standing, or inadvertent dissolution. Inadvertent dissolution is the worst-case outcome. Courts and taxing authorities treat it as a termination of the entity's legal existence. Every owner becomes personally liable for all company debts. The dissolution is a taxable event. Remediation requires reinstatement petitions, amended tax filings at both the federal and state levels, disclosure obligations to counterparties, and potential litigation exposure. The cost of correction routinely exceeds the cost of a properly handled conversion by multiples.

Article continues below advertisement

The Pre-Conversion Audit

Before filing, every business owner should determine whether existing investor agreements, lender covenants, professional licensing requirements, and tax elections are compatible with a change in domicile. A conversion that violates a restrictive covenant or licensing condition creates problems that do not become visible until months after the filing, at which point correction is either prohibitively expensive or impossible. This process sits at the intersection of multi-state business organizations law, securities law, federal tax law, and state tax law. It is not a matter that a business owner should attempt without competent legal and tax counsel.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Trajectory Is Clear