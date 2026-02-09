Why Are Celebrity-Themed Games So Popular?

Starting with the eponymous Bruce Lee, starring the martial artist’s likeness, there has been an increasing popularity in games that are themed around celebrities. Even titles like the Madden franchise are named after a person and not the sport that’s being played. They take up a strange space in the overall world of entertainment that still thrives to this day.

One of the most iconic examples of this is Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker, putting players in the shoes of the King of Pop himself. It had a strange flashiness that placed Michael Jackson in a position to hurt bad guys using magical abilities, and was unapologetically branded all over. Not only did the marketing work, but players felt like real superstars, and it arguably laid the groundwork for the trend.