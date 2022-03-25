Whoopi Goldberg Demands Royal Family Apologize For Their Colonial Past: 'Let Us Not Forget'

"I strongly agree with my father, the Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history," he said. "I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened. While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude."

Goldberg, who was recently suspended from The View for two weeks over her remarks alleging that race was not a factor in the Holocaust, previously addressed the historical shifts in the royal family, celebrating that Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, would be the very first biracial American royal in the United Kingdom.

The Ghost star added, "The hue of the royal family is about to shift, which is kind of interesting."