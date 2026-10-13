Who Was Mike Ditka? Inside NFL Coach's Career, Scandals and Death at 86
Oct. 13 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Mike Ditka, the Hall of Fame tight end who went on to coach the Chicago Bears to their only Super Bowl title, has died at 86. His family announced the news Friday. No cause of death was given.
"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend," the family said in a statement. "Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever."
The Bears called his impact on the organization "immeasurable." Current head coach Ben Johnson described Ditka as the "gold standard in terms of this place."
From Aliquippa to Canton
Born October 18, 1939, Ditka grew up in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, and played football, basketball, and baseball at Pitt. He was a unanimous All-America pick in 1960.
The Bears selected him fifth overall in 1961. He won Rookie of the Year after becoming the first tight end to top 1,000 receiving yards.
Ditka spent six seasons in Chicago, two with the Philadelphia Eagles and four with the Dallas Cowboys. He won the 1963 NFL title with the Bears and Super Bowl VI with Dallas. In 1988, he became the first tight end inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Super Bowl Years
Bears founder George Halas hired Ditka as head coach in 1982. He took Chicago to the playoffs seven times in 11 seasons.
His 1985 squad went 15-1 and beat the New England Patriots 46-10 in Super Bowl XX. Ditka is the only person in the NFL's modern era to win a title with the same team as both a player and a head coach.
The Bears fired him after the 1992 season. He later coached the New Orleans Saints, going 15-33 over three seasons.
Controversies Along the Way
Ditka's temper was part of his legend. During the 1985 season, he clashed with quarterback Jim McMahon and defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan.
The feud with Ryan boiled over on December 2, 1985, during a Bears loss to the Miami Dolphins. Ditka challenged Ryan to settle things outside the locker room, and players separated the two. Chicago lost 38-24, its only defeat that season.
Ditka was also arrested on a driving under the influence charge October 14, 1985. He was convicted November 9 in Cook County, fined $300, and ordered to complete a state alcohol safety education program.
In October 2017, he told Westwood One that "there has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of," while criticizing players who knelt during the national anthem. After backlash, he said his comments lacked context and that he has "absolutely seen oppression."
Beyond the Sideline
Ditka became a pop culture fixture. He opened restaurants, endorsed wine, cigars, and sausages, and appeared as himself in Will Ferrell's 2005 comedy Kicking and Screaming. Saturday Night Live also ran a recurring "Bill Swerski's Superfans" skit that paid tribute to "Da Bears."
He later worked as an NBC and ESPN analyst, including on Sunday NFL Countdown. Longtime ESPN host Chris Berman called him a "national treasure."
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Ditka "brought intensity, authenticity, and an unmistakable personality to everything he did."