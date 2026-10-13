Who Was Mike Ditka? Inside NFL Coach's Career, Scandals and Death at 86

Mike Ditka, the Hall of Fame tight end who went on to coach the Chicago Bears to their only Super Bowl title, has died at 86. His family announced the news Friday. No cause of death was given.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend," the family said in a statement. "Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever."

The Bears called his impact on the organization "immeasurable." Current head coach Ben Johnson described Ditka as the "gold standard in terms of this place."