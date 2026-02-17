Your tip
Who Is Taja Abitbol? The Palm Beach Powerhouse Turning Wellness Into an Empire

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: Supplied

Feb. 17 2026, Updated 12:36 p.m. ET

Taja Abitbol isn't just another face in the polished world of Palm Beach society; she's a businesswoman who has quietly built a brand that blends luxury, longevity, and influence into a full-scale empire.

While many viewers first met her on Netflix’s Members Only: Palm Beach, Abitbol's real story began long before reality television came calling. Behind the designer labels and champagne toasts is a driven entrepreneur who has carved out her own lane in one of the most competitive markets in the country.

From Social Scene to CEO

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: Supplied

Born in New York and long accustomed to elite circles, Abitbol understood early how powerful access and connections could be. But instead of relying solely on social capital, she transformed that understanding into a business strategy.

Her company, Taja Drip, sits at the intersection of cutting-edge wellness and high-end lifestyle. Specializing in IV therapy, anti-aging treatments, and next-generation health optimization, the brand caters to a clientele that expects privacy, precision, and premium service. Operating out of Miami Beach’s ultra-exclusive Faena Hotel, the venture has become a magnet for celebrities, athletes, and affluent insiders seeking performance and longevity upgrades.

In a world where wellness is trendy, Abitbol has positioned herself as ahead of the curve, turning biohacking and vitality into aspirational luxury.

Building a Brand and a Fortune

Abitbol's portfolio extends beyond health services. With strategic real estate holdings and diversified investments, she has built substantial wealth while maintaining a hands-on role in her ventures. Insiders describe her as meticulous, deeply involved in operations, and fiercely protective of her brand’s image.

Unlike many reality personalities who leverage fame first and figure out business later, Abitbol entered television already established. The cameras didn’t create her platform; they amplified it.

Reality TV Royalty With Real Influence

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: Supplied

On Members Only: Palm Beach, Abitbol stands out not simply for her style but for her composure. In a setting defined by social hierarchies and whispered rivalries, she moves with confidence, balancing diplomacy and authority.

Rather than fueling drama, she often appears to command it. Viewers have seen a woman who understands power dynamics and knows exactly when to speak, when to mediate, and when to step back.

That ability to navigate both boardrooms and ballroom galas is what makes her compelling on television and formidable in real life.

Family, Balance and the High Life

Off-screen, Abitbol shares her life with former Major League Baseball star David Cone. Together with their teenage son, they split time between Palm Beach and Miami, living in properties that reflect both success and sophistication.

Despite the glamour, those close to her say family remains central to her priorities. She is known for balancing business expansion with motherhood and partnership, a juggling act few execute as seamlessly.

The Mogul Behind the Glamour

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: Supplied

Taja Abitbol represents a new archetype of modern mogul: polished but powerful, glamorous yet strategic. She has mastered the art of turning lifestyle into leverage, building a wellness brand that feels exclusive, aspirational, and highly profitable.

In Palm Beach, status matters. But in Abitbol's case, it's not inherited, it’s engineered.

And if her trajectory continues, reality TV may simply be another chapter in a much bigger empire still unfolding.

