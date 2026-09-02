EXCLUSIVE: Whitney Houston Honored With Barbie Doll Inspired by 1987 Hit Song

The project was decades in the making, according to the singer's sister-in-law Pat Houston, who is the executor of her estate.

"I'm just really happy that we're seeing this doll come to fruition," Pat said, adding that she and Whitney had talked about doing a Mattel doll 20 years ago.

Whitney, who drowned in her bathtub in 2012 at age 48, wanted to do a doll that paid homage to her 1992 film The Bodyguard, but the project fell through.

Instead, the newly released Whitney Barbie was inspired by the 1987 I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) music video.