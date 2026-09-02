EXCLUSIVE: Whitney Houston Honored With Barbie Doll Inspired by 1987 Hit Song
Sept. 2 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Whitney Houston is being honored with her own Barbie doll.
The collectible celebrates the legacy of the late I Will Always Love You singer, who would have turned 63 on Aug. 9, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Whitney Barbie Was Decades in Making
The project was decades in the making, according to the singer's sister-in-law Pat Houston, who is the executor of her estate.
"I'm just really happy that we're seeing this doll come to fruition," Pat said, adding that she and Whitney had talked about doing a Mattel doll 20 years ago.
Whitney, who drowned in her bathtub in 2012 at age 48, wanted to do a doll that paid homage to her 1992 film The Bodyguard, but the project fell through.
Instead, the newly released Whitney Barbie was inspired by the 1987 I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) music video.
Pat Celebrates Whitney's Lasting Legacy
According to Pat, who's married to Whitney's older brother Gary [Houston]: "I'm just very grateful to have been a part of a project that honors her artistry, her elegance and her impact that she still has on the world."