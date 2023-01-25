Major League Baseball pitcher Mike Clevinger has been accused of domestic violence and child abuse by his 10-month-old daughter's mother, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Olivia Finestead, 24, issued the allegations against Clevinger, 32, in a scathing social media post on Tuesday.

The accusations revolved around alleged incidents that took place while the MLB pitcher played for the San Diego Padres. Clevinger was signed to a one-year $12 million contract with the Chicago White Sox during the 2022 offseason.

His ex claimed physical abuse. She also alleged the White Sox pitcher threw used chewing tobacco on the child.