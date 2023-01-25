White Sox Pitcher Mike Clevinger Accused Of Domestic Violence & Child Abuse By His 10-Month-Old Daughter's Mother
Major League Baseball pitcher Mike Clevinger has been accused of domestic violence and child abuse by his 10-month-old daughter's mother, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Olivia Finestead, 24, issued the allegations against Clevinger, 32, in a scathing social media post on Tuesday.
The accusations revolved around alleged incidents that took place while the MLB pitcher played for the San Diego Padres. Clevinger was signed to a one-year $12 million contract with the Chicago White Sox during the 2022 offseason.
His ex claimed physical abuse. She also alleged the White Sox pitcher threw used chewing tobacco on the child.
Finestead took to her Instagram story to air the allegations against her "sociopath ex."
"He's made homeless now 3 out of his 3 kids, physically and emotionally abused both of his kids mothers and kids," Finestead began her story posts. "He threw chew spit on a screaming infant child when he was mad."
Finestead continued that she was thankful she was able to leave, as the pitcher's "other baby mama has been through way worse."
The single mother also shared photos of alleged injuries she endured while in a relationship with Clevinger.
"From when he threw an iPad at me pregnant," Finestead captioned the story that featured images of the alleged injuries. "Finally left when he strangled me." The woman then tagged the pitcher and issued a statement to him.
"You really deserve hell," Finestead wrote. "I’ve kept quiet for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant, withhold ALL of her belongings, we have none of our stuff, still not even her birth certificate or her car seat attachment."
"He’s made sure to do everything he can to keep control," the mother added.
Finestead spoke to The Atlantic about an alleged hotel room incident from June 2022 when the Padres played the LA Dodgers.
- Suspended MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer Releases Shocking Video Of Accuser Smiling In Bed After Alleged Attack, Demands Her Lawsuit Be Tossed
- Trevor Bauer Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations As His Old Team Prepares For Playoffs
- Trevor Bauer Will Sit Out Of MLB Playoffs While Sexual Assault Investigation Continues, Dodgers Pitcher Hopes To 'Minimize Any Distraction'
Finestead claimed that Clevinger slapped her while they were in a hotel room for the road game. She also alleged that her daughter's father was a "huge drug addict" who used acid and mushrooms regularly.
The White Sox organization told the publication that they were unaware of the allegations when they picked up Clevinger during the offseason.
On the pitcher being signed a multi-million dollar deal, Finestead stated that she "can’t blame an organization for something they don’t know."
"I hope the @MLB does what they should and puts him in required therapy maybe even a small suspensions (sic) so he can take time out to really think about why he abuses his kids and their mothers," Finestead said of the MLB's investigation into her claims.
Finestead also claimed that she was in contact with other women that Clevinger allegedly abused. Clevinger's two other daughters from previous relationships were born in 2016 and 2017.
"Mike, the start would be an apology to ALL of your kids and your kids’ mothers," Finestead continued in her Instagram story. "You’re doing the opposite by continuing what you’re doing behind lawyers, denying and lying. I gave you chances privately. You chose this."
Clevinger's agent, Seth Levinson, issued a statement via text message to the publication.
"We need to fairly and thoroughly protect our client and at the same time be respectful of the White Sox and MLB," Levinson said of the accusations. "We need time before responding."