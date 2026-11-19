White House Mocked Over 'Cringe' GTA-Style Donald Trump Montage: 'Welcome to The Circus House'
Nov. 19 2026, Published 12:16 p.m. ET
The White House is facing online backlash after sharing a Grand Theft Auto-inspired video featuring President Donald Trump, with critics questioning the administration's decision to use video game imagery in its official messaging.
The 30-second clip appeared on the White House's official X account on Wednesday, November 18, one day before the worldwide release of Grand Theft Auto VI.
Captioned "WELCOME TO MAGA CITY XLVII," the montage drew criticism from social media users, with several describing the edit as "cringe."
The video opens with graphics reading "The golden age" and "47," styled after the popular video game franchise. It then features footage of Trump alongside military aircraft, riding in the presidential limousine and addressing supporters.
White House Goes Full GTA Mode
The montage also features a voiceover of Trump discussing his administration's record.
"Less than two years ago, the American people gave us a mandate to save America," he says in the clip. "And in 19 months, I've delivered on every single promise I've made."
The editing borrows from the visual style of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto franchise, using cinematic effects and dramatic cuts to present the president in a video game-inspired setting.
The timing attracted additional attention because GTA VI officially launched worldwide on Thursday, November 19, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games had previously confirmed the release date in an official announcement.
'Money For Nothing' Soundtrack Fuels Debate
The choice of soundtrack became another talking point. The montage features Dire Straits' 1985 hit "Money for Nothing" throughout its footage of Trump and his administration.
Some viewers focused on the apparent irony of pairing the song with a presidential promotional video. One commenter, reacting to the music choice, wrote, "Haaa! Using 'Money For Nothing' as the music couldn't be more fitting."
Another social media user questioned the selection of music by artists who may disagree with the administration, writing, "Y'all need to stop using songs by artists that completely loathe you."
The soundtrack added another layer to the criticism, with viewers debating the appropriateness of the song for an official White House post.
Internet Fires Back With Cringe Claims
The video's reception included several pointed reactions from users on X.
One confused viewer questioned the purpose of the post, asking, "Is this a GTA ad or something? What's happening?"
Another commenter expressed frustration with the administration's social media approach, writing, "Oddly strung together. This man's time remaining time in the White House cannot end quickly enough. Craziness."
The criticism was not limited to the video's production. Some users also took issue with the broader tone of the administration's online messaging.
One particularly dismissive response read, "Welcome to The Circus House."