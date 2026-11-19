The White House is facing online backlash after sharing a Grand Theft Auto-inspired video featuring President Donald Trump, with critics questioning the administration's decision to use video game imagery in its official messaging.

The 30-second clip appeared on the White House's official X account on Wednesday, November 18, one day before the worldwide release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Captioned "WELCOME TO MAGA CITY XLVII," the montage drew criticism from social media users, with several describing the edit as "cringe."

The video opens with graphics reading "The golden age" and "47," styled after the popular video game franchise. It then features footage of Trump alongside military aircraft, riding in the presidential limousine and addressing supporters.