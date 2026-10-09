EXCLUSIVE: White House Bomb Threat Suspect's Chilling Anthrax and C4 Messages Exposed in FBI Investigation

The criminal complaint, filed October 7 in Arizona federal court, details an FBI and Secret Service investigation that uncovered additional threats, including references to deadly biological agents and explosives.

Federal investigators allege Hicks sent a threatening email to Tucson television station KGUN9 on September 23, warning of an imminent attack on the nation's capital.

"Be advised. In 12 hours, there'll be a strike against the White House," the message allegedly stated.

"There's bombs all around Washington, D.C. This is not a joke. Be advised. You Americans will pay."

The email also contained a religious reference and warned that Washington was under attack.