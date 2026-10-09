EXCLUSIVE: White House Bomb Threat Suspect's Chilling Anthrax and C4 Messages Exposed in FBI Investigation
Oct. 9 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
A federal investigation into an alleged White House bombing threat has uncovered disturbing messages referencing anthrax, military-grade explosives, and a suspect's history of threatening to kill people inside a government building, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Jacob Aaron Hicks, a Tucson, Arizona, resident, was charged after allegedly sending an email threatening a mass bombing targeting the White House and surrounding areas of Washington, D.C.
'This Is Not a Joke'
The criminal complaint, filed October 7 in Arizona federal court, details an FBI and Secret Service investigation that uncovered additional threats, including references to deadly biological agents and explosives.
Federal investigators allege Hicks sent a threatening email to Tucson television station KGUN9 on September 23, warning of an imminent attack on the nation's capital.
"Be advised. In 12 hours, there'll be a strike against the White House," the message allegedly stated.
"There's bombs all around Washington, D.C. This is not a joke. Be advised. You Americans will pay."
The email also contained a religious reference and warned that Washington was under attack.
FBI Uncovers Anthrax and C4 Message
KGUN9 officials alerted law enforcement, prompting an investigation involving the FBI and the United States Secret Service.
Investigators traced the Gmail account associated with the threatening message to a cellphone number registered to Hicks, according to the complaint. But the investigation allegedly revealed something even more disturbing.
While reviewing data extracted from Hicks' electronic devices, agents discovered a September 2 text message referencing anthrax and C4 explosives.
"Anthrax is going to be delivered to destroy Tucson," the message allegedly stated. The communication also referenced C4 explosives, a federal building, and a purported bombing scheduled for September 11, 2026.
Bombs Allegedly Planted
The complaint does not establish that Hicks possessed anthrax or explosives or that any attack was carried out. Federal investigators also discovered several unsent draft emails containing threatening language addressed to other major news organizations.
One draft, addressed to The Washington Post, warned of an attack on the White House from multiple directions.
Another, addressed to Fox News, referenced bombs supposedly planted in important buildings throughout Washington. The complaint further alleges Hicks had previously attracted law enforcement attention over threats against a government building.
According to investigators, a 2016 police report documented allegations that Hicks threatened to blow up a Wayne County Department of Social Services building in New York.
Suspect's Troubling Past Revealed
He allegedly threatened to kill everyone inside.
Authorities reportedly warned Hicks that further threatening communications could result in criminal charges.
During a September 24 interview at his Tucson residence, Hicks acknowledged owning the cellphone number linked to the threatening email account but denied sending the message. He allegedly claimed he had loaned his phone to a homeless individual around the time the email was transmitted.
However, investigators said an initial review of his phone revealed visits to the White House contact website shortly before the threatening email was sent.
Agents also identified visits to KGUN9's website around the time of the alleged threat. The criminal complaint charges Hicks with transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce.
The allegations have not been proven in court.