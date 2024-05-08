Which Software Providers Make the Best Online Slots?
Today, more than 100 companies make online slot machines and supply them to online casinos. However, only a handful of these companies are known for making ones that are far more popular and resonate with a wider audience than any others.
This page will reveal the names of several market-leading online casino software providers and game development studios that have made the iGaming industry’s best online slots. To play any of these games in the real money mode on globally renowned casino sites like the official Unibet online casino, you must be at least 18 years old.
Which software providers currently make the world’s best slots?
Online slot machines are now more popular than ever, but there are a few software providers that have made slots that truly stand out from the crowd because of their huge jackpots, innovative bonus rounds and game mechanics, immersive storylines and likeable characters, and general playability.
The following multi-award-winning companies are known for making popular slots, so you may want to check out some of their games when you next get a chance. Top providers in 2024 include the following:
- Games Global (and its 15+ partner studios, such as Triple Edge Studios, Just for the Win Studios, All41 Studios, Gameburger Studios, and Fortune Factory Studios, to name a few)
- Playtech (and its subsidiary studios, such as Quickspin, Rarestone Gaming, Vikings, Ash Gaming, and Origins)
- Pragmatic Play and Reel Kingdom
- Play’n GO
- Red Tiger Gaming
- NetEnt
- Relax Gaming
- Big Time Gaming
- Blueprint Gaming and Reel Time Gaming
- ELK Studios
- Yggdrasil Gaming (and its 10+ partner studios, such as Bang Bang Games, ReelPlay, Peter & Sons, Jelly, Reflex Gaming, and many others)
- Push Gaming
- Stakelogic
Between them, these companies have produced hundreds of feature-rich slots that are commonly found at hundreds of the world’s most trusted online casinos. You can play these games using any decent Wi-Fi/internet-connected desktop or mobile device.
Honourable mentions
If you enjoy playing slots from these top-rated providers and want more suggestions, then you may also like to try online slots from various other notable providers, such as Playson, Wazdan, IGT Play Digital, Thunderkick, Hacksaw Gaming, Light & Wonder, Inspired Gaming, and Iron Dog Studios.
That’s not forgetting Skywind Group, 1X2 Gaming, Novomatic/Greentube, Lightning Box Games, and Fantasma Games, to name a few.
What are the most famous slots these companies have made?
Some of the most famous online slot machines brought to you by one or more of these providers are hit titles, such as Diamond Mine Megaways Jackpot King, Big Bass Bonanza, Gates of Olympus 1000, Eye of Horus, Gold Blitz Extreme, Book of Dead, Starburst, Temple Tumble Dream Drop, and Fishin; Frenzy Megaways.
Others include The Walking Dead – Cash Collect, Leprechaun’s Luck Megaways – Cash Collect, Thunderstruck: Mega Moolah, Jumanji, Jurassic Park Gold – Link & Win, Ancient Fortunes Poseidon – WowPot Megaways, and The Goonies: Hey You Guys.
Others include Immortal Romance, More Unusual Suspects, Big Bad Wolf, Bonanza Megaways, and The Dog House – Dog or Alive.
How to gamble responsibly at online casinos
Today’s most trusted online casino operators have made it easier than ever for players to stay in much better control of their spending to ensure they remain well within their budgets.
When you next log in to your UK online casino account, you may want to take a few minutes to set up as many ‘safer gambling tools’ as possible. Doing so keeps things fun and leads to a more enjoyable experience.
Some of the most useful tools many players have said work effectively for them are deposit limits (e.g., setting reasonable daily, weekly, and monthly deposit limits).
Others like to set 15, 30, or 60-minute session time reminders, spending caps, or win/loss limits. They are easy to set up and something you should definitely consider using if you haven’t already.