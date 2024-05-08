Which Software Providers Make the Best Online Slots?

Online slot machines are now more popular than ever, but there are a few software providers that have made slots that truly stand out from the crowd because of their huge jackpots, innovative bonus rounds and game mechanics, immersive storylines and likeable characters, and general playability.

The following multi-award-winning companies are known for making popular slots, so you may want to check out some of their games when you next get a chance. Top providers in 2024 include the following:

Games Global (and its 15+ partner studios, such as Triple Edge Studios, Just for the Win Studios, All41 Studios, Gameburger Studios, and Fortune Factory Studios, to name a few)

Playtech (and its subsidiary studios, such as Quickspin, Rarestone Gaming, Vikings, Ash Gaming, and Origins)

Pragmatic Play and Reel Kingdom

Play’n GO

Red Tiger Gaming

NetEnt

Relax Gaming

Big Time Gaming

Blueprint Gaming and Reel Time Gaming

ELK Studios

Yggdrasil Gaming (and its 10+ partner studios, such as Bang Bang Games, ReelPlay, Peter & Sons, Jelly, Reflex Gaming, and many others)

Push Gaming

Stakelogic

Between them, these companies have produced hundreds of feature-rich slots that are commonly found at hundreds of the world’s most trusted online casinos. You can play these games using any decent Wi-Fi/internet-connected desktop or mobile device.