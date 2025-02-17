Which Actors are Appearing in Video Games During 2025?

In recent years, several of the gaming industry's biggest video game development studios have collaborated with famous Hollywood actors and actresses to make their games more engaging, appealing, and immersive – by using their voices.

However, not all actors whose voices have been used recently in video games are A-listers.

Some companies have used the industry's most iconic celebrities as a marketing tool to promote their upcoming new releases, whereas others have gone that one step further and used them as voiceovers for some of their lead characters.

In other words, the voices that you thought sounded familiar from some of the games you have played are, in fact, Hollywood celebrities from the big screen.

With that said, let's now dive straight in and take a closer look at several actors who are expected to appear in view games that should arrive in 2025.