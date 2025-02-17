Which Actors are Appearing in Video Games During 2025?
In recent years, several of the gaming industry's biggest video game development studios have collaborated with famous Hollywood actors and actresses to make their games more engaging, appealing, and immersive – by using their voices.
However, not all actors whose voices have been used recently in video games are A-listers.
Some companies have used the industry's most iconic celebrities as a marketing tool to promote their upcoming new releases, whereas others have gone that one step further and used them as voiceovers for some of their lead characters.
In other words, the voices that you thought sounded familiar from some of the games you have played are, in fact, Hollywood celebrities from the big screen.
With that said, let's now dive straight in and take a closer look at several actors who are expected to appear in view games that should arrive in 2025.
Which famous actors will be appearing in new video games in 2025?
According to numerous sources, more actors than ever will appear in video games as voiceovers in 2025 than in previous years. Hollywood actors (small-time and big-time stars) will lend their voices to some of the main characters to diversify their portfolios.
Some upcoming releases are triple-A blockbuster titles, and others will be lesser-known video games or feature-rich online slots that you can enjoy playing today on dedicated gaming sites.
The number-one game that will feature more actors and actresses voices than any other is called Brawl Stars, and the voices you can hear in this game today are brought to you by the following actors, some of whom you may or may not already be familiar with by now:
Martin Scher
Elizabeth Dean
Nicholas Contreras
Patrick Pedraza
Sandra Espinoza
Freddy Fazbear
Elizabeth Seda
Austin Moreno
Kai Skrotzki
John Mandrelli
Other voice actors in this game include Alejandra Gonzales, Billy Kametz, Tiffany Grant, Paul Moran, Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Matt Curtis, Hamish Lloyd Barnes, Steven Kelly, Shogo Miyajita, and Brendy Kota, to name a few.
That's not forgetting David Kaye and James Arnold Taylor, the voices of Ratchet & Clank, Troy Baker, Lex Lang, Steve Blum, Robin Atkin Downes, Nolan North, Fred Tatasciore, and countless others.
Some of the other upcoming games in 2025 that will also feature one or more celebrity voices are Grand Theft Auto 6, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Doom: The Dark Ages, and Monster Hunter Wilds.
Which famous actors' voices have appeared in some of the gaming industry's most famous video games?
The most famous actors over the past two decades whose voices have been used in several iconic video games are Samuel L. Jackson, Kristen Bell, Keanu Reeves, Mark Hamill, Elijah Wood, Liam Neeson, Ray Liotta, Gary Oldman, Norman Reedus, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Keefer Sutherland.
Rami Malek, Seth Green, Keith David, Sean Bean, and Patrick Stewart have also lent their voices to video game characters.
You may have heard of these actors voicing the parts for characters in numerous hit titles such as Assassin's Creed, Cyberpunk 2077, Death Stranding, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Fallout: New Vegas.
Some of these famous actors have also voiced parts in games like Firewatch, Grand Theft Auto, The Last of Us: Part II, The Artful Escape, Beyond: Two Souls, Dishonoured, and Fable III.
Casting celebrities, especially actors/actresses, as video game voice actors has become more popular than ever. They now appear in everything from First-Person shoot 'em ups to more in-depth, long-form, open-world video games.
Hollywood stars have appeared in games costing anywhere from as little as $100,000 or blockbuster video games with much bigger spending budgets that cost $10,000,000 or more.
Actors do most of the voiceover work, but a lot of the work today is also done by famous musicians/singers, celebrity influencers, and comedians.
The trend is likely to continue for the foreseeable future as more market-leading studios look to Hollywood for well-known voices. It adds more excitement and authenticity to their upcoming releases and makes the games far more enjoyable to play.