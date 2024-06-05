A Wheelchair-Bound Man Was Killed and Dumped in a Texas Lake. Now, Police Have Arrested 2 Suspects in the Cold Case.
A Texas man has been arrested in connection with the 2020 death of a 37-year-old wheelchair-bound man whose remains were dumped in a lake, according to authorities.
On October 13 that year, detectives found the body of Daniel Howey in Dutton Lake and determined he was a victim of foul play, according to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Front Page Detectives reported.
Howey, who had intellectual and developmental disabilities, had been reported missing out of Harris County at that time.
During the investigation, deputies determined Carroll Richardson cared for Howey at the Caring Hands Group Home.
In May 2020, Howey reportedly received a large settlement from a personal injury case.
According to law enforcement officials, Richardson allegedly “depleted Howey’s large settlement through various transactions, including large sums of money directed to himself, his associates and his business.”
Investigators believe Richardson killed Howey in Chambers County after the victim “had threatened to report Richardson for the theft,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Richardson worked with Shaun Sandles as a co-conspirator in Howey’s killing, detectives claimed.
Now, a Chambers County grand jury has indicted Richardson and Sandles on charges of murder.
On June 3, Richardson was arrested while he was in court for an unrelated hearing in Harris County, officials said. He was booked into the Chambers County Jail.
According to the sheriff’s office, Sandals is currently in custody at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on unrelated charges out of Harris County.