What Sets Family First Life Apart From Their Competitors

The life insurance industry is one of the mature sectors of the US economy. Its mission is well-stipulated and remains relevant throughout the years to protect individuals, families, and firms from daily and retirement risks. Though its uptake has been low, the sector has generally been on a gradual trend with steady growth.

Family First Life is one of the top Independent Marketing Organizations (IMO) protecting families in the US. The company is rated as the number one life distributor with Americo since 2014 and holds the top spot for life distributor with Mutual of Omaha for the last four years. Family First Life is also in partnership with Integrity Marketing Group to help them better their services.