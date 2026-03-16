What It's Really Like to Get a Hair Transplant in Turkey

In this article, you will discover the real experience of 37-year-old Fred Bennett, who had a hair transplant operation at Dr. Resul Yaman Hair Clinic in Turkey. Fred was suffering from male pattern baldness and decided to travel to Istanbul to get the treatment. Right from the research and selection of the clinic, traveling to Turkey, having the operation, staying in Istanbul, to the recovery phase, this is Fred’s entire experience.

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Why I Chose Turkey

It was in my twenties when I realized that my receding hairline started to become problematic. I've tried every type of treatment possible; however, each time I've stopped using them, I've experienced more loss of hair. When I reached the age of thirty, I noticed that I had developed an M shape pattern for the upper part of my head. Additionally, there was also a very noticeable thinning located on my crown. Because of this, I was severely affected by my decreasing self-esteem. I continued to observe people on social media and in real life who had hair restoration procedures in Turkey with healthy-looking hair results. This caught my attention. I also found out that the cost of this procedure in Turkey is significantly lower compared to the cost in the UK, and this made me even more interested. There were simply so many clinics to look at, and I wasn't quite sure which one I'd be able to trust.

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Why I Picked Dr. Resul Yaman Clinic

Most of the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey are providing free online consultations. I shortlisted some of the clinics, read reviews, and checked their before and after photos. Some of the factors that impressed me when I chose Dr. Yaman are: They have genuine and detailed hair plantation before and after photos. This was very helpful to me as I could find many cases of hair loss similar to mine (Norwood classification).

The surgeon has over 16 years of experience in this field, as well as international certification, which increased my level of confidence.

Furthermore, the surgeon is officially registered with Health Türkiye, a website associated with the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Health, and is fully authorized to perform surgical procedures on international patients. The clinics or doctors who are not officially registered on the website are not officially licensed to treat international patients.

They organized things such as airport transfer, transfer in Istanbul, and accommodation.

The procedure was carried out by the specialist himself, not just supervised as in other clinics.

It wasn’t a “hair mill” where patients were pushed through as quickly as possible to make a quick profit.

Each patient was treated equally; there were no special deals for those who were willing to pay more. This gave me a great deal of confidence. It wasn’t just about making money; it was about quality and trust.

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First Experiences Coming to Turkey

When I reached Istanbul, the clinic had arranged a VIP vehicle for me, which was at the airport when I arrived from my flight. After resting in a hotel where I would stay, I was back in that same vehicle to go to the clinic. Throughout my entire experience, I was constantly in contact with the medical coordinator, who spoke English fluently. The hair surgeon was also fluent in English, so I never had any problems communicating with anyone due to language. The clinic was situated within a functional hospital, which made it easy to have all medical tests and evaluations performed in the same location. During my consultation, the technology used to assess my hair, donor area, and areas of baldness was state-of-the-art. I was provided with very detailed information about how many grafts would be required. If you are interested in finding out more about this area of the process, you can visit Dr. Yaman's YouTube page for detailed details.

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Day of Surgery : 4000 Grafts Hair Implants

My course of treatment entailed 4000 grafts, which would be implanted on the hairline, mid-scalp, and crown regions. Prior to going into surgery, I had my hairline drawn on with a pen. In drawing the hairline, my age and my face dimensions were first taken into account. The health technician shaved my entire head at that time. But the clinic also offers a no-shave option, which is often chosen by women. If you are wondering, “Does a hair transplant hurt?”—well, pain levels vary from person to person. I was feeling some discomfort when I received the first anesthetic injection. After that, there was no additional discomfort.

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Manual Punch FUE and DHI Methods

The specialist and his staff performed the FUE method by removing grafts from my donor site using micro punch instruments. All of the staff were extremely friendly and professional, making me feel relaxed and comfortable throughout my entire procedure. They made sure that they did not take out too many grafts to avoid over-harvesting the donor region. This was done through the Manual Punch FUE method. In the transplant procedure, the hair surgeon carried out the implantation procedure using a unique device he designed himself, referred to as the Yaman Implanter. This device helps ensure that the angle and direction of the grafts are proper and helps prevent damage to hair follicles. The entire operation, conducted using the DHI hair transplant Turkey technique, took 5 to 6 hours.

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After the Surgery & Healing Process

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I adhered to all post-operative care instructions from my physician. I refrained from alcohol consumption, exercise, and sexual activity for some time. To sleep comfortably, I used a neck pillow per my physician's recommendations. A professional washed my hair for the first time following my operation, then taught me how to continue washing it. Shampoo and conditioner were all part of the service. After your surgery, I did not have any pain; therefore, I did not take any pain medication. I walked around in Istanbul for days after my surgery with a headbandage and saw many other people doing the same. The first three months included something called “shock loss,” where the new hair falls out before it grows back. Since I knew what was happening, I was not worried at all. I began to see new hair after five months, and I saw my full result exactly one year later. The clinic has been available for all my questions and has communicated with me consistently. The doctor and staff were very encouraging to me as well. Now that I am in London, I feel very confident in my natural-looking hair, and nobody knows that I had surgery done.

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