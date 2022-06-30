What Is the Supercritical CO2 Extraction Method?

The terpenes and cannabinoids work together to produce the entourage effect and it is better than the cannabinoids such as CBD working alone. The CO2 extraction method is useful in producing full-spectrum hemp products that have an entourage effect. Moreover, experts believe that this is because it increases the bioavailability of the cannabidiol as well as works through synergic pathways to give the benefits.

So, when you are buying CBD products, it is better to go for CO2 hemp extract products, as it will increase the likelihood of purchasing a clean and healthy product.