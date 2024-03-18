What is the Difference Between Stake.com and Stake.us, and What Does Drake Have to Do With It?

In the digital landscape, people can make money with just a phone and internet access. Some become overnight millionaires with social media stardom, others launch lucrative apps, and others use gaming skills to mint money. The latter category has especially become popular with the introduction of online wagering sites like Stake US that allow people to participate in games with huge prizes. And with stars coming out and talking about their gaming habits, these sites are only set to grow. So, what’s the truth about Stake versus StakeUS, and how does Drake come into this picture?

In recent years, the casino industry has seen the rise of crypto and social casinos. Let’s review their highlights using these two sites as our examples:

Interestingly, StakeUS and Stake.com are part of the same company. The only difference arises in their operations, which also paves the way for the following glaring differences:

Accessibility: Stake.US caters to sweepstakes fans in the US and is available across most states, while Stake.com is available worldwide. Game variety: Stake.com offers thousands of games and also has sports betting options. Stake.US does not have as much variety as it can only host games offered by providers who can operate in the US market. Legality: Since sweepstakes are legal in the US, Stake.US does not need a license. But Stake.com does and operates with a Curacao license. Currencies: Players in StakeUS purchase gold coins using standard payment methods, e.g., credit cards, while at Stake.com, players load virtual currencies, e.g., Bitcoin, into their accounts and use them to pay for games.

Popularity is another key difference. Stake.com has grown so much that people often confuse it with Stake.US, even if it has been around for a shorter time. Of course, this has a lot to do with the parent company's marketing, as we will see once we introduce Drake's contributions.