What is the Difference Between Stake.com and Stake.us, and What Does Drake Have to Do With It?
In the digital landscape, people can make money with just a phone and internet access. Some become overnight millionaires with social media stardom, others launch lucrative apps, and others use gaming skills to mint money. The latter category has especially become popular with the introduction of online wagering sites like Stake US that allow people to participate in games with huge prizes. And with stars coming out and talking about their gaming habits, these sites are only set to grow. So, what’s the truth about Stake versus StakeUS, and how does Drake come into this picture?
Differentiating Stake and StakeUS
In recent years, the casino industry has seen the rise of crypto and social casinos. Let’s review their highlights using these two sites as our examples:
- StakeUS is a social (sweepstakes) casino which allows players to enjoy casino-style games for free. However, unlike real money casinos, where players can walk away with cash prizes, players get virtual gold coins to use in other games. The site is thus legal in states where real-money casinos cannot operate.
- Stake.com is a crypto casino. It works just like any other casino, save for the fact that it allows players to place real money wagers using cryptocurrencies. This innovation allows players to enjoy more security, increased affordability, and enhanced privacy when transacting on casino sites. It offers the same games you would find in a casino. And when you win, you can cash out in monetary prizes!
Interestingly, StakeUS and Stake.com are part of the same company. The only difference arises in their operations, which also paves the way for the following glaring differences:
- Accessibility: Stake.US caters to sweepstakes fans in the US and is available across most states, while Stake.com is available worldwide.
- Game variety: Stake.com offers thousands of games and also has sports betting options. Stake.US does not have as much variety as it can only host games offered by providers who can operate in the US market.
- Legality: Since sweepstakes are legal in the US, Stake.US does not need a license. But Stake.com does and operates with a Curacao license.
- Currencies: Players in StakeUS purchase gold coins using standard payment methods, e.g., credit cards, while at Stake.com, players load virtual currencies, e.g., Bitcoin, into their accounts and use them to pay for games.
Popularity is another key difference. Stake.com has grown so much that people often confuse it with Stake.US, even if it has been around for a shorter time. Of course, this has a lot to do with the parent company's marketing, as we will see once we introduce Drake's contributions.
Drake and Stake.com
Drake, a Canadian rapper, has become a force to reckon with in the music industry thanks to his amazing talent. But he's not just good at releasing tracks. He also excels in gaming and has made a fortune from his gaming. In May 2022, he won over $17 million in roulette! So, when he praises a game or a site, his loyal fans are often quick to follow him. Who wouldn't when the rapper has won at least $79 million in just two years of playing?
The rapper joined Stake.com in December 2021 and wagered more than $1 billion on casino games and sports bets in just two months. He later announced in March 2022 that he was partnering with the casino. And he was quick to place large bets on wagers he thought would bear fruit. In July 2022, he placed $136,000 on Israel Adesanya and walked away with $897,000! In the same month, he spent $2.2 million on Paddy and Molly and got a $3.7 million payday! These wins paved the way for the “Drake vs Stake” events, where the rapper hands out prizes to players during live streams. Players walk away with as much as $1 million in prizes at each event. It's easy to see why he continues attracting more fans for this popular site.