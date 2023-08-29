Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos

What Happened to Courtney Stodden? Their Past Relationships, Issues With Chrissy Teigen and More

courtney stodden
Source: MEGA

Stodden scored the spotlight when they married Doug Hutchison on May 20, 2011, in Las Vegas.

By:

Aug. 29 2023, Published 4:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Courtney Stodden Changed Their Pronouns

courtney stodden
Source: MEGA

Stodden joined beauty pageants in Washington prior to their debut as a model and singer.

In since-deleted social media posts in April 2021, Courtney Stodden came out as non-binary and told their followers to use they/them/theirs as "she" and" her" do not identify them. They added in the posts that they never felt like they ever "fit in anywhere."

"I'm excited to begin to truly start expressing myself without worry of others' judgments or opinion," they said. "I've lived too long hiding from who I really am. I'm so excited for everyone to see my true self creatively and spiritually."

Article continues below advertisement

Stodden at 16

courtney stodden
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden and their then-husband Doug Hutchinson appeared on 'Couples Therapy' in 2012.

Stodden scored the spotlight when they married the then-51-year-old The Green Milei and Lost actor Doug Hutchison on May 20, 2011, in Las Vegas after they met in his acting class.

Their relationship, however, attracted criticism and controversy since Stodden was only 16 at the time of their union.

Following the ceremony, the former beauty queen and Hutchison released a statement to E! News through their spokesperson in which they noted they were aware of their controversial age difference and that they were very much in love.

While the public was searching for Stodden's parents, the then-aspiring country singer's mother revealed to RadarOnline.com that they had parental consent so they could wed in Las Vegas.

"We are totally supportive of this marriage," Krista Stodden said. "Doug is a wonderful man and we love him. Courtney was a virgin when she married Doug. She is a good Christian girl."

Courtney Stodden and Douglas Hutchison's Relationship

courtney stodden
Source: MEGA

They revealed they suffered abuse and bullying because of their mature looks.

Stodden and Hutchison met when the model aspired to become an actress in 2009.

In a 2011 interview with ABC News, the Pleasure singer said their meeting was "beautiful" since Hutchison's friend informed their mother he was having acting workshops nearby. Meanwhile, the actor revealed that his world turned upside down when he learned about their age gap— though it did not make him want to walk away.

In the interview, Stodden revealed they were a virgin when they walked down the aisle in Las Vegas' Little Chapel of Flowers.

"I knew that if I kept that, I would really be blessed with a beautiful gift. And God did," they said. "He blessed me with my soulmate. So I'm really thankful for that."

They went through an on-again, off-again marriage before they officially filed for divorce in January 2020. The singer also suffered a miscarriage months prior to their split.

Article continues below advertisement

Did They Suffer Depression After Their Split From Hutchison?

courtney stodden
Source: MEGA

The model notably appeared in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' British version in 2013.

Following their breakup, Stodden revealed on Instagram that they struggled with divorce and anxiety. During their last year of marriage, they spoke about how the miscarriage affected their relationship and how it led to their separation.

"Yeah, I feel like [my marriage] affected me in ways," they said. "And they're playing themselves out now. I feel like I really didn't get a chance to do a lot of the things a normal 16-year-old … ultimately 22-year-old girl experiences."

Article continues below advertisement

Are They Currently Married?

courtney stodden
Source: MEGA

They debuted as a film actress in the 2016 film 'Love Addict.'

Currently, the 28-year-old Couples Therapy star is single and ready to mingle again after their recent breakup.

After their relationship with Hutchison, they moved on with filmmaker Chris Sheng, whom they got engaged to in 2021. Their engagement announcement was eventually deleted following their breakup in July.

Stodden's representative told Page Six they are single again and looking forward to telling their story.

Article continues below advertisement

Stodden's Exes

courtney stodden
Source: MEGA

They opted for homeschooling through an online and private Christian academy.

MORE ON:
PHOTOS

Aside from Hutchison and Sheng, Stodden also had short-lived romances with Marc Mani, Chris Winters, and Brian Austin Green. They were also linked to Edward Lozzi.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened Between Courtney Stodden and Chrissy Teigen?

courtney stodden
Source: MEGA

Stodden's mother quit being their manager in May 2015, citing "creative differences."

Stodden dropped the bombshell revelation about their experience with John Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, who reportedly told them to kill themselves more than a decade ago.

The model revealed the story in their interview with The Daily Beast in June 2021, sharing that Teigen told them in since-deleted tweets to "go. to sleep. forever."

"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden said. "Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die,'"

They also had similar experiences with Joy Behar and Courtney Love, who reportedly called them names like "s---" and "w----."

Article continues below advertisement

Did Stodden Undergo Plastic Surgeries?

courtney stodden
Source: MEGA

They alleged they were taken advantage of during their marriage to Hutchison.

Over the past years, Stodden has shocked everyone with massive transformations. Their mother repeatedly dismissed the claims that they went under the knife, but the public insisted they enhanced their appearance through procedures.

Stodden eventually confirmed they underwent augmentation, temporary lip fillers, porcelain veneers, and more enhancements over the past years, per ET Online.

Article continues below advertisement

What's the Status of Stodden's Musical and TV Careers?

courtney stodden
Source: MEGA

Stodden made the single 'Me Too' which revealed their experiences with assault.

Stodden has yet to announce whether they would star in a new TV series or release a new album soon. They have not appeared in any shows since the finale of Courtney; their latest album, Pleasure, was released in 2021.

After working on Courtney, several cast members revealed to RadarOnline.com that they were "a nightmare to work with."

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden's Net Worth 2023

courtney stodden
Source: MEGA

They claimed they were abused twice following their split from Hutchinson.

After decades of working in different industries, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Courtney Stodden's net worth reached the $500,000 mark as of press time.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Courtney Stodden Now?

courtney stodden
Source: MEGA

They debuted a new look following another failed relationshjp.

Stodden has not dominated the headlines in the past months, but the model made her first public appearance since their split from Sheng.

On August 2, Daily Mail unveiled exclusive photos of the Instagram model taken during her recent public outing in a coffee shop in Los Angeles. They surprised everyone by donning a dark brown hair color instead of their iconic platinum blonde.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.