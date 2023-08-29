What Happened to Courtney Stodden? Their Past Relationships, Issues With Chrissy Teigen and More

Stodden scored the spotlight when they married the then-51-year-old The Green Milei and Lost actor Doug Hutchison on May 20, 2011, in Las Vegas after they met in his acting class.

Their relationship, however, attracted criticism and controversy since Stodden was only 16 at the time of their union.

Following the ceremony, the former beauty queen and Hutchison released a statement to E! News through their spokesperson in which they noted they were aware of their controversial age difference and that they were very much in love.

While the public was searching for Stodden's parents, the then-aspiring country singer's mother revealed to RadarOnline.com that they had parental consent so they could wed in Las Vegas.

"We are totally supportive of this marriage," Krista Stodden said. "Doug is a wonderful man and we love him. Courtney was a virgin when she married Doug. She is a good Christian girl."