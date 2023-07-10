Wendy Williams’ Ex-husband Selling Off $1.2 Million Florida Home as Financial Troubles Worsen

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is ready to unload the Florida home he shares with his new partner — months after losing his fight over alimony checks owed from the talk show host, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to real estate records, Kevin has a pending sale on his 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 3,425 sq. ft. pd located in Parkland, Florida.

Kevin purchased the home in 2020 for $795k. He first listed the home in April for $1.3 million. On June 29, the property was under contract and awaiting final approval. Kevin and Sharina from New Jersey to Florida months after his divorce from Wendy was finalized.

The decision to sell the pad comes after Kevin lost his bid in court earlier this year over his alimony checks from Wendy. Kevin said his checks stopped coming in early 2022 despite being due per their divorce settlement.

As we previously reported, Wendy’s fortune has been controlled by a court-appointed official for years. Wells Fargo asked the court for a financial guardianship claiming an advisor believed Wendy could be a victim of financial exploitation. The sealed case continues to be fought in New York. Following the guardianship, Kevin’s alimony checks stopped coming in without explanation.

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, Kevin told the court, “I have fallen behind on most of my bills. I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowners association and I'm behind on that bill.” "If the homeowners association fees are not paid foreclosure will soon follow,” he added. “My car insurance hasn't been paid as a result of not receiving monthly severance payments.”

"I'm behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended," Kevin said. As we first reported, Kevin was recently sued by UBS Bank over an alleged $20k credit card debt. "My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement,” Kevin said. The court said the matter would be heard at a later date despite Kevin's plea for an emergency hearing.

For her part, Wendy has kept a low profile in the past couple of months after concerns grew over her health.