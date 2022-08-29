Wealthy Russian Supercar Owners Arrested By Moscow Police Called Upon To Fight In Ukraine

Startling footage of the weekend’s crackdown showed upwards of 170 supercars – including Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royces, Ferraris, Porsches, Chevrolet Corvettes, Audis and Bentleys – being pulled over by Moscow police before the vehicle’s drivers are dragged out of the supercars by armored policemen.

“In Soviet times, some people used to flaunt their wealth by implanting gold teeth, ideally front teeth, in order to demonstrate the size of their fortune,” Russian President Vladimir Putin once said in condemnation of extravagant displays of wealth.

“Lamborghinis and other expensive toys are exactly those gold teeth,” he added.