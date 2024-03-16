‘We Are X’ by CruxDecussata $X is a ‘Mover and Shaker’ in the Cryptocurrency industry

CruxDecussata, a cryptocurrency project with the ticker $X (CRUX), released a music video fivemonths ago that gained over 1.2 million views, becoming one of the most-watched in the entirecryptocurrency industry in the world. Featuring crypto celebrity Herbert Sim (‘Bitcoin Man ’ ), actress Valeriia Karaman, and DJ Nicole Chen, the video received coverage from Variety, Billboard, WWD, GQ magazine and more.

CruxDecussata built on the principles of the Cypherpunk Manifesto, was created to preserve and uphold the people’s rights to digital privacy, self-sovereignty, and decentralization. CruxDecussata.com owns the unique domain ☓.com (est. 2005). It is widely recognized as the Saltireor Crux Decussata, represented by its punycode xn--33h.com and is distinct from Elon Musk's X.com.

X.com served as Herbert Sim's Crypto Chain University (CCU)—a space dedicated to research andcollaboration among cypherpunks, among whom the inventor of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, was aneminent member. The anonymous founder of CruxDecussata, known as The Dev or 'CP33', acquired the domain URLxn--33h.com from Herbert Sim on July 11 2023, and stealth-launched the $X token on August 1 2023under the xn–33h domain.

At launch, The Dev inscribed on the Ethereum blockchain that 66.6% of proceeds from any sale ofthe XN—33H.com domain will be distributed to holders of the $X token. CruxDecussata’s flagshipapp, XMessenger, also rewards token holders a 60% share of its generated revenue. XMessenger is a privacy-focused messaging platform offering secure and confidential p2pcommunication. It features non-KYC login, free encrypted messaging, and untraceable ZK cross-chaintransfers. XMessenger’s soon to launch product suite includes anonymous cross-chain swaps and aprivacy mixer, which are all secured by the XChain Network.

XChain is a network of nodes built as an L2 Parallel Subnetwork within the DEMOS Networkspecifications. The DEMOS Network specifications are published at https://kynesys.xyz/demos andform the foundation of the technology stack of XChain. XNodes will secure the XChain Network, and validator rewards will be shared with holders of theXNFT. Each NFT acts as a passport to the XMessenger ecosystem, granting the holder access todiscounts and special features. Additionally, XMessenger will reward $X token holders with a 60%share of the platform's revenue, while 30% of revenue will be used to buyback and burn $X tokens.

Operable on any CPU with sufficient internet bandwidth, and a solid-state hard drive, the XNodevalidator software required to participate in securing the XChain Network is available to a wide rangeof average users, lowering the bar of entry to the masses. $X currently can be traded at XT exchange,Websea, Uniswap, and more exchanges — coming soon.