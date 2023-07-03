Washington D.C. Police Searching for Suspects After Explosives Rock Three Local Businesses 15 Minutes Apart
Washington, D.C. police are investigating a series of startling attacks that took place over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Metropolitan Police Department reported that a suspect used explosive devices and a single Molotov cocktail to target three different local businesses in the Washington, D.C. area on Sunday.
Although no injuries were reported, the attacks caused significant damage to the affected buildings. According to the MPD, the incidents took place within a 15-minute timeframe early Sunday morning.
The first attack reportedly occurred at approximately 4:30 AM outside the Truist Bank on Washington Place. The suspect allegedly detonated an explosive device on the sidewalk, which caused significant damage to the bank.
At approximately 4:36 AM, a second explosive device was set off outside the Nike Store on H Street, which resulted in significant damage to that store.
The suspect then fled the scene of both incidents in a vehicle. Surveillance cameras reportedly captured footage of at least one suspect as well as the suspect’s car, which has been identified as a gold/champagne-colored Acura TL with a Maryland license plate.
The suspect proceeded to target the Safeway store on 40th Street, throwing a "Molotov cocktail-style object" that caused damage to the building at approximately 4:45 AM.
"In each of these offenses, it appears the suspect targeted commercial establishments and it does not appear the suspect was targeting any members of the public," a representative for the MPD said on Sunday.
"The establishments were closed at the time of the offenses,” the rep continued. “There were no reported injuries as a result of these offenses."
The MPD, in collaboration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Washington Field Division, continues to lead the ongoing investigation into the startling incidents.
The suspect is wanted on Destruction of Property offenses, and authorities are urging anyone with information or relevant videos and photos to come forward and contact the department's tip line immediately.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
To aid in the capture of the suspect, a reward of up to $10,000 has been offered by the MPD for information leading to their arrest and conviction. The ATF is also offering an additional $10,000 reward.
Law enforcement officials have not ruled out the possibility that there may be more than one suspect involved in these attacks, and the motive behind the attacks has not yet been determined.