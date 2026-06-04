Was Plastic Surgery Behind Jennifer Lopez's Drastically Bigger Bust? Top Plastic Surgeons Explain the Sudden Enhancement

"What makes these photographs so compelling is not simply breast size. It is the preservation of youthful breast characteristics — upper-pole fullness, projection, cleavage, and shape — that naturally tend to diminish over time," triple board-certified Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian explained.

"Whether achieved through surgery, non-surgical enhancement, styling, or some combination of factors, those are precisely the qualities that aesthetic medicine has spent decades trying to recreate," he added.

Dr. Hovseptian praised how both Lopez and her doctor have done a remarkable job in maintaining her figure in her mid-fifties.

"In modern aesthetic medicine, we often talk about facial aging. We should also talk about breast aging. The qualities that naturally diminish with time are the exact qualities that appear remarkably preserved here," he says about J. Lo's red carpet appearance.

"When surgeons evaluate a breast, we don't simply see volume. We see architecture. And the architecture seen in these images is what has generated so much discussion. Whether this is the result of implants, fat grafting, a lift, extraordinary genetics, couture engineering, or some combination thereof, the visual effect is undeniably powerful," Dr. Hovsepian shared.