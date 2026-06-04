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Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Lopez
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Was Plastic Surgery Behind Jennifer Lopez's Drastically Bigger Bust? Top Plastic Surgeons Explain the Sudden Enhancement

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's bust was noticeably bigger at her recent Netflix premiere.

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June 4 2026, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

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Jennifer Lopez stunned fans when she arrived at the Hollywood premiere for her new Netflix rom-com with a noticeably bigger bust, and two top plastic surgeons tell RadarOnline.com exclusively what could be responsible for the change.

Lopez, 56, has always been known for her fit figure, but she spilled out of the top of her Sohee Park strapless nude gown with a low-cut front and floral embellishments over as she promoted her new flick Office Romance.

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Jennifer Lopez Has 'Defined' Breast Borders That 'Do Not Occur Naturally'

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Photo of Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez was spilling out of her dress as she posed alongside 'Office Romance' co-star Brett Goldstein.

"Based on these photos, which may be enhanced, she definitely had breast implants," Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Jay Calvert told Radar exclusively.

"The photo with (co-star) Brett Goldstein shows very defined borders at her cleavage that do not occur naturally, especially at her age," he noted. "She is probably also wearing a push-up bra/garment to enhance the implants, which are probably of modest size."

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Jennifer Lopez Has Preserved 'Youthful Breast Characteristics'

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's bust was noticeably larger than in 2024, as seen in the photo on the left.

"What makes these photographs so compelling is not simply breast size. It is the preservation of youthful breast characteristics — upper-pole fullness, projection, cleavage, and shape — that naturally tend to diminish over time," triple board-certified Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian explained.

"Whether achieved through surgery, non-surgical enhancement, styling, or some combination of factors, those are precisely the qualities that aesthetic medicine has spent decades trying to recreate," he added.

Dr. Hovseptian praised how both Lopez and her doctor have done a remarkable job in maintaining her figure in her mid-fifties.

"In modern aesthetic medicine, we often talk about facial aging. We should also talk about breast aging. The qualities that naturally diminish with time are the exact qualities that appear remarkably preserved here," he says about J. Lo's red carpet appearance.

"When surgeons evaluate a breast, we don't simply see volume. We see architecture. And the architecture seen in these images is what has generated so much discussion. Whether this is the result of implants, fat grafting, a lift, extraordinary genetics, couture engineering, or some combination thereof, the visual effect is undeniably powerful," Dr. Hovsepian shared.

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Jennifer Lopez Has 'Breast Roundness' Uncommon at Her Age

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez seen in 2025 on the left, and today on the right.

Dr. Hovsepian further pointed out, "The breast appears to retain a youthful roundness and projection that many women naturally lose with age, weight fluctuations, and hormonal changes," despite Lopez being less than two months away from turning 57.

"Jennifer Lopez has long maintained an extraordinarily fit physique. That is exactly why the fullness seen here becomes such a focal point for both the public and aesthetic surgeons," he said. "The visual contrast between a very lean torso and a comparatively full, projected breast mound is one reason observers question whether augmentation may have played a role."

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Even Plastic Surgeons Are Impressed With Modern Corsetry

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Photo of Jennifer Lopez T
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's incredible cleavage had fans wondering if she'd had a beast enhancement.

Dr. Hovsepian claimed that J. Lo's gown structure is likely giving her bust some assistance as well.

"The dress itself undoubtedly contributes to the appearance," he said. "Modern corsetry technology is capable of producing cleavage effects that would surprise even many plastic surgeons."

"However, what makes these images particularly interesting is that the enhanced volume appears relatively consistent across multiple viewing angles rather than only in a single posed photograph," the cosmetic surgeon added.

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