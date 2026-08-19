EXCLUSIVE: Warren Beatty 'Reaches Out to Carly Simon Amid Parkinson's Battle'

Songbird Carly Simon humiliated Warren Beatty in her 1972 hit You're So Vain when she called him out in the lyrics, "I bet you think this song is about you!" But not only is he not bitter about the barb, but he was devastated to hear she has been battling Parkinson's disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Beatty Stunned by Simon’s Illness

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Source: MEGA Warren Beatty was reportedly shocked to learn about Carly Simon's health struggles.

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"Warren and Carly moved past all the old grudges ages ago and are on very good terms," a source said. "But like almost everyone in her wider circle, he was kept in the dark about what she's been going through, so finding out she's been so ill has been a huge shock." The Nobody Does It Better singer, 83, recently revealed she's been living with Parkinson's, a neurological disease that causes tremors, stiffness and difficulties with movement. She has shunned the public eye for several years while learning to deal with the disorder. Simon also announced that she underwent surgery for basal cell carcinoma after her diagnosis.

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Beatty Reaches Out With Support

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Source: MEGA An insider said Beatty reached out to Simon to offer his support.

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Notorious ladykiller Beatty, 89, has also become a recluse – an insider claims he's embarrassed by his age-compromised looks, preferring to be remembered as a handsome young leading man. "He's reached out to Carly to offer her his support," said the insider. "He let her know he's rooting for her. He's almost 90, so this isn't the first time he's faced a friend's serious illness, but that doesn't mean it gets any easier." The Bugsy star was pleased to hear that Simon has found the strength to record again, said the source. Her first album of original songs in 18 years, Comes in Waves, debuts Aug. 14.

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Simon’s Illness Rattles Aging Beatty

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Source: AB1 / Mandatory Credit: Adriana M. Barraza / WENN.com / MEGA Beatty viewed Simon's return to recording with 'Comes in Waves' as a positive sign.