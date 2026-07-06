Wag Watch: Who Are the Wives and Girlfriends of the England Players at the 2026 World Cup?

The World Cup is well underway, and England are hoping to end decades of frustration by lifting football’s most famous trophy for the first time since 1966.

The Three Lions have been lukewarm in North America so far. The fire they showed against Croatia was extinguished by a glum goalless draw with Ghana, a result that stalled their early momentum.

Harry Kane missed a big second-half chance as the Three Lions ended their match in a stalemate. Ghana had moments of its own, but the game ultimately finished 0-0, meaning it’ll have to wait until the weekend to secure qualification for the knockouts.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are still backed for a deep run, with host nations and Ontario casino sites continuing to list England among the favourites despite the setback.

England’s group is one where the winner will play one of the eight best third-place teams and their opponent will come from Group E, H, I, J or K.

A tournament stretched across three countries brings long travel days, split bases and constant movement, which means extended time away from home life. For many of the squad, that includes partners following the journey across the continent.

WAG culture has changed dramatically since the height of its fame at the 2006 World Cup, when the partners of England’s players dominated headlines with shopping trips, nights out and a level of media attention that often rivaled the squad itself.

In the years that followed, the Football Association tightened its approach. Players’ partners were banned from attending much of the 2010 World Cup, a move designed to reduce distractions and keep the focus on performances.

The landscape is different today. Social media has reshaped how partners are seen, giving them more control over their public image and reducing the tabloid frenzy that once surrounded them.

Modern tournament routines have also evolved. Unlike Gareth Southgate, Thomas Tuchel will not allow players to meet their partners the day after matches, a policy that was permitted in Qatar four years ago.

In this article, we look at the star men in the Three Lions camp and introduce you to the wives and girlfriends supporting them through the 2026 World Cup.