Wag Watch: Who Are the Wives and Girlfriends of the England Players at the 2026 World Cup?
July 6 2026, Updated 12:56 p.m. ET
The World Cup is well underway, and England are hoping to end decades of frustration by lifting football’s most famous trophy for the first time since 1966.
The Three Lions have been lukewarm in North America so far. The fire they showed against Croatia was extinguished by a glum goalless draw with Ghana, a result that stalled their early momentum.
Harry Kane missed a big second-half chance as the Three Lions ended their match in a stalemate. Ghana had moments of its own, but the game ultimately finished 0-0, meaning it’ll have to wait until the weekend to secure qualification for the knockouts.
Thomas Tuchel’s side are still backed for a deep run, with host nations and Ontario casino sites continuing to list England among the favourites despite the setback.
England’s group is one where the winner will play one of the eight best third-place teams and their opponent will come from Group E, H, I, J or K.
A tournament stretched across three countries brings long travel days, split bases and constant movement, which means extended time away from home life. For many of the squad, that includes partners following the journey across the continent.
WAG culture has changed dramatically since the height of its fame at the 2006 World Cup, when the partners of England’s players dominated headlines with shopping trips, nights out and a level of media attention that often rivaled the squad itself.
In the years that followed, the Football Association tightened its approach. Players’ partners were banned from attending much of the 2010 World Cup, a move designed to reduce distractions and keep the focus on performances.
The landscape is different today. Social media has reshaped how partners are seen, giving them more control over their public image and reducing the tabloid frenzy that once surrounded them.
Modern tournament routines have also evolved. Unlike Gareth Southgate, Thomas Tuchel will not allow players to meet their partners the day after matches, a policy that was permitted in Qatar four years ago.
In this article, we look at the star men in the Three Lions camp and introduce you to the wives and girlfriends supporting them through the 2026 World Cup.
Kate Kane – Wife of Harry Kane
Kate Kane has long been one of the most established figures among England’s wider squad circle. Married to Harry Kane since 2019, she has been part of his journey through every stage of his international career.
She maintains a relatively low-profile presence but is regularly seen supporting England at major tournaments. Among fans, she is often viewed as a steady and grounding influence on the England captain.
In a squad defined by change and rotation, she represents continuity off the pitch as much as Harry Kane does on it.
Megan Pickford – Wife of Jordan Pickford
Megan Pickford is one of the more visible personalities within the England WAG scene. Married to Jordan Pickford after a long-term relationship, she has become a familiar face at major tournaments.
She is known for her confident matchday presence and regularly appears in support of England during international campaigns. Her public profile has grown alongside Pickford’s role as England’s first-choice goalkeeper.
Over time, she has developed a reputation for bringing a more expressive, fashion-forward energy to the stands.
Tolami Benson – Partner of Bukayo Saka
Tolami Benson has become one of the most talked-about partners in the England camp in recent years. Linked with Bukayo Saka since 2020, she keeps a relatively private profile despite growing public attention.
She is often spotted supporting Saka at major fixtures and maintains a polished, understated style on matchdays. Her social media presence remains controlled, which has only added to wider interest.
As Saka develops into a key figure for England, her visibility has naturally increased alongside his rise. However, the Arsenal winger has yet to start a game under Tuchel in America after losing the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest.
Lauren Fryer – Partner of Declan Rice
Lauren Fryer has been a constant presence throughout Declan Rice’s rise from academy football to England midfield mainstay. The pair have been together since their teenage years.
She keeps a low public profile compared to many in the wider football spotlight, rarely engaging with media attention. That approach has made her one of the more grounded and low-key figures associated with the England squad.
She remains a consistent presence in Rice’s personal journey, away from the headlines and focus of tournament football, and bouncing back from the Champions League loss.
Ashlyn Castro – Girlfriend of Jude Bellingham
Ashlyn Castro has become one of the newer names linked with the England squad in recent years. An influencer with a growing online following, she first became publicly associated with Jude in 2025.
She has been spotted at football events and matches, bringing a more visible social media presence to the WAG conversation around England. Her profile has risen in step with Bellingham’s rapid development into one of England’s standout players.
As a result, she has quickly become one of the more widely discussed figures off the pitch during the tournament.
As England continues their campaign across a demanding North American World Cup, attention will remain firmly on performances on the pitch. But away from the stadium lights, the support network traveling with the squad remains a constant presence.
From long-term partners to higher-profile public figures, the England WAG group continues to draw interest alongside the football itself. In a tournament defined by travel, pressure and expectation, they remain part of the wider story around the Three Lions.