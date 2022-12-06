'The Hunters Became The Prey': Vladimir Putin's Troops Caught POACHING Geese From Farm ATTACKED By Ukrainian Soldiers
Russian troops under the leadership of Vladimir Putin were recently attacked by Ukrainian forces after being caught poaching geese from a Ukrainian farm, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking confrontation took place last week in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
According to footage of the incident obtained by Daily Mail, at least three Russian soldiers are seen killing geese in what was believed to be preparation for a feast later that evening.
The footage also showed the soldiers returning to a nearby building they were occupying with the killed geese slung over their shoulders while a military vehicle containing a Russian commander approached from a nearby road.
Shortly after entering the occupied building, the Russian forces are obliterated by artillery fired by a group of Ukrainian troops positioned on a nearby hill. The house is seen engulfed in smoke just before the shocking footage comes to an end.
“The hunters became the prey: the border guards taught the occupiers who were ‘hunting’ the goose,” the State Border Service of Ukraine said in a statement, confirming the Russian forces were targeted and attacked by a group of nearby Ukrainian soldiers.
“In Donetsk region, in one of the occupied villages, with the help of a UAV, the border guards discovered the invaders who were ‘hunting’ the poultry of civilians,” the statement continued. “The marauders shot and carried the goose to one of the houses, in which they had set up their command and observation post.”
“The border guards reported the coordinates of the enemy to their fellow artillerymen, who later fired at the object from Rapier guns and destroyed the invaders together with their unit commander, who also came for a treat,” the State Border Service of Ukraine’s statement concluded, suggesting the enemy Russian soldiers were killed in the attack.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the newly released footage of Russian soldiers killing geese and looting Ukrainian territory is just the latest example of Putin’s forces looting war-torn Ukraine since invading the neighboring nation more than ten months ago.
In November, another group of Russian troops were caught stealing raccoons, llamas and other animals from a zoo as they retreated from the Ukrainian city of Kherson.
Before that, Russian troops were recorded looting what appeared to be a washing machine from an abandoned Ukrainian home.
“The second army of the world – the first army of looters conducted a special operation to free a washing machine from its owners,” Ukraine’s Office of Strategic Communications said in a statement at the time alongside footage of the incident captured by a Ukrainian drone.
“Every criminal will inevitably be punished,” the office added.