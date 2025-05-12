Inside Putin’s New Kill Squad: Russian Dictator Launches 'KGB 2.0' — a Shadowy New Spy Unit Tasked With Sabotage, Cyber Attacks and Assassinations
A super secret Soviet spy unit has been dubbed the second coming of the KGB, RadarOnline.com can report.
The group is made up of former criminals whose mission involves sabotage, cyberattacks and assassinations throughout Europe.
According to international reports, after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Kremlin launched a campaign of "sabotage, arson and disinformation," with a special focus on "specific targets" linked to support for Kyiv.
The group, known as The Department of Special Tasks - or SSD – are tasked with "causing chaos and unease" among Russia's enemies in the West.
They have been blamed for assassination attempts, including one targeting the CEO of a German arms company, and plans to place explosives on DHL airplanes.
KGB All Over Again
Dr. Lance Hunter, a professor of international relations and intelligence expert at Augusta University, told The U.S. Sun the SSD is made up of a motley crew of some of Russia's best and most vicious mercenaries.
"The SSD can be viewed somewhat similarly to the KGB under the Soviet Union," Hunter explained. "However, the SSD employs modern tactics such as cyber operations and operates within Russia’s larger military intelligence structure.
"It attempts to consolidate different elements of Russia’s intelligence services, often coordinating with and operating alongside other Russian special unit forces."
Shadowy Figures
Hunter shared the SSD is made up of well-trained operatives and undercover agents who are chosen for the team based on their ability to "maneuver secretly in other countries."
"The unit often targets countries that support Ukraine or oppose Russia, including military assets, political dissidents, and infrastructure," he added. "It also frequently uses techniques that are difficult to track, employing numerous forms of offensive cyber operations to weaken its targets."
Intelligence sources believe the SSD was first created in 2023, amid the growing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
And they use some shadowy characters to get their missions done. People with a criminal background are particularly attractive recruits, as head of MI6 Richard Moore told a Financial Times panel.
Moore said: "The Kremlin can't use their own people, (so) they're having to do with criminal elements."
But although criminals can be found cheap, they typically don't have the skill set of trained soldiers and Moore shared opposition groups "usually we are able to roll them up pretty effectively."
US Involvement
SSD agents are reportedly targeting Western universities and companies, hoping to recruit young impressionable sympathizers. They are also recruiting foreign operatives from countries aligned with Moscow, such as Serbia and parts of the developing world, according to the Wall Street Journal.
In December, the European Union placed sanctions on SSD operatives, accusing them of orchestrating bombings, cyberattacks, and coups across Europe.
The US has already indicted several members of the collective as well and is offering a $10 million reward for information on five agents tied to cyberattacks against Ukraine.
The SSD is believed to have already swallowed up several rival factions within Russia’s sprawling spy network. However, heads at the Kremlin have denied any involvement with the group.