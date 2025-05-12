The group is made up of former criminals whose mission involves sabotage, cyberattacks and assassinations throughout Europe.

A super secret Soviet spy unit has been dubbed the second coming of the KGB, RadarOnline.com can report.

The SSD has been blamed for attacks across the west.

They have been blamed for assassination attempts, including one targeting the CEO of a German arms company, and plans to place explosives on DHL airplanes.

The group, known as The Department of Special Tasks - or SSD – are tasked with "causing chaos and unease" among Russia's enemies in the West.

According to international reports, after Russia invaded Ukraine , the Kremlin launched a campaign of "sabotage, arson and disinformation," with a special focus on "specific targets" linked to support for Kyiv.

Putin has denied any involvement in the group.

"It attempts to consolidate different elements of Russia’s intelligence services, often coordinating with and operating alongside other Russian special unit forces."

"The SSD can be viewed somewhat similarly to the KGB under the Soviet Union," Hunter explained. "However, the SSD employs modern tactics such as cyber operations and operates within Russia’s larger military intelligence structure.

Dr. Lance Hunter, a professor of international relations and intelligence expert at Augusta University, told The U.S. Sun the SSD is made up of a motley crew of some of Russia's best and most vicious mercenaries.

Zelensky and Ukraine has been in a muti-year war with Russia.

Hunter shared the SSD is made up of well-trained operatives and undercover agents who are chosen for the team based on their ability to "maneuver secretly in other countries."

"The unit often targets countries that support Ukraine or oppose Russia, including military assets, political dissidents, and infrastructure," he added. "It also frequently uses techniques that are difficult to track, employing numerous forms of offensive cyber operations to weaken its targets."

Intelligence sources believe the SSD was first created in 2023, amid the growing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

And they use some shadowy characters to get their missions done. People with a criminal background are particularly attractive recruits, as head of MI6 Richard Moore told a Financial Times panel.

Moore said: "The Kremlin can't use their own people, (so) they're having to do with criminal elements."

But although criminals can be found cheap, they typically don't have the skill set of trained soldiers and Moore shared opposition groups "usually we are able to roll them up pretty effectively."