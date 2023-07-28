Dead Putin Crony Suffered 'Mystery Fracture' One Day Before Sudden Passing

Putin Crony Found Dead Inside His Moscow Office Suffered a 'Mystery Fracture' One Day Before Sudden Passing
A Vladimir Putin crony who was found dead inside his office earlier this month reportedly suffered a “mystery fracture” just one day before his sudden death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Anton Cherepennikov, 40, was found dead earlier this month inside his Moscow office after allegedly suffering cardiac arrest.
The multi-millionaire was reportedly a key figure in Putin's ongoing spying operation, and Cherepennikov was believed to be in charge of the Russian leader’s extensive internet monitoring and phone-tapping operation.
According to Daily Star, an autopsy found that Cherepennikov suffered a “serious and fresh fracture" in the 24 hours leading up to his sudden passing.
The outlet also indicated the mysterious fracture "most likely led to death" after causing a blood clot in the 40-year-old multi-millionaire’s bloodstream.
"It was later established that he went to a private clinic, where he was X-rayed, which revealed a fracture,” a source within Russian law enforcement spilled this week. "The businessman was warned about the danger of a fracture, as the situation required surgical intervention.”
"Under the supervision of a personal doctor, [Cherepennikov] decided to use some gas from a cylinder and during the procedure began to suffocate and died,” the insider added.
The source also revealed that Cherepennikov’s bodyguard and personal doctor were at the scene when police arrived at the multi-millionaire’s Moscow office and found him dead.
"He was not sick and did not take any drugs," the source explained. "There were no signs of torture, no noisy party in the office, only a few cigarette butts lay alone in the ashtray."
Meanwhile, a Russian opposition source suggested Cherepennikov was assassinated by Putin for failing the Russian leader in connection to the ongoing war against Ukraine.
"He was an absolutely key tool in Putin’s repression,” the Russian opposition source charged. "His assassination cannot be ruled out as the security apparatus becomes desperate due to the failing war."
Cherepennikov's security firm, Citadel, reportedly had "almost a monopoly on the wiretapping of Russians" after the Russian government passed a series of laws that saw all text messages being stored for six months.
Cherepennikov also reportedly “worked closely” with the Russian Federal Security Service and earned an estimated $190 million helping Putin spy on Russian citizens.
Vasily Polonsky, a close friend of Cherepennikov’s, recently expressed doubts about the deceased 40-year-old’s supposed cause of death.
"I do not believe he died of cardiac arrest,” Polonsky said after Cherepennikov was reported dead earlier this month.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cherepennikov’s death marked more than 40 Russian officials – made up of oligarchs, scientists, and generals – to die under sudden and mysterious circumstances since Putin’s war against Ukraine launched 17 months ago.
