EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Mad Vlad Putin Cooking Up New Bioweapon — And Issuing Global Blackmails Over Lab-Grown Virus… and His Secret Antidote

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has reportedly developed a devastating lab-made virus – much like COVID-19 – and is set to release it on the world, triggering another global pandemic, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Insiders claimed the virus is only one of many options on the table aimed at triggering a "global crisis" in the event that Putin’s regime weakens after the war with Ukraine.

Article continues below advertisement

Virus and Vaccine

Source: MEGA The Russian leader is making contingency plans in case his regime is toppled.

According to Russia's mysterious General SVR Telegram channel, the virus was created and tested by Russian scientists, taking into account the "mistakes made" in the creation and spread of COVID-19. Putin has reportedly not only created a virus, but also a vaccine to protect against the destructive bug, and is ready to mass-produce it upon release of the plague to save his people. National security insiders say they’re not surprised that Putin would consider engineering an "emergency crisis" to rally Russian citizens and strengthen his hold on power. One intelligence source called it "a tactic as old as statecraft itself," while another said a vaccine could also be used to blackmail other countries to accept Putin’s demands.

Article continues below advertisement

Super Spies

Source: mega Putin is said to have the only antidote as well.

However, there are questions about the validity of the report, which came from General SVR – an information source that emerged in 2020 and is said to count ex-members of Russia’s SVR foreign spy service, the successor to the legendary KGB. General SVR has already established its credibility given its track record of releasing startlingly accurate glimpses into Putin’s tyrannical regime. "No one knows for sure what to think," a CIA insider said, adding that the General SVR channel could also be a "psy-ops" setup orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence to put out information that would weaken Russia. "But, in this case, the stakes may be too high to ignore the threat!"

Article continues below advertisement

KGB 2.0

Source: Mega Putin has reportedly established a new spy unit as well.

The new virus threat comes after the discovery of a super-secret Soviet spy unit, which has already been dubbed the second coming of the KGB. The group is made up of former criminals whose mission involves sabotage, cyberattacks and assassinations throughout Europe. According to international reports, after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Kremlin launched a campaign of "sabotage, arson and disinformation," with a special focus on "specific targets" linked to support for Kyiv. The group, known as The Department of Special Tasks – or SSD – is tasked with "causing chaos and unease" among Russia's enemies in the West. They have been blamed for assassination attempts, including one targeting the CEO of a German arms company, and plans to place explosives on DHL airplanes.

Spies Like Us

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA The Russian leader is locked in a year's long battle with Ukraine.