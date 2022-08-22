Vito Glazers Engaged To Social Media Star Torry Hermann: 'She Said Yes!'

Glazers is an American media entrepreneur, producer, author, actor and international television personality most known for appearances on WE TV, Bravo and Netflix reality shows. He is also the CEO of Glazers Media in West Hollywood, California which produces news, content and public relations stunts.

On August 10th, 2022, he took a page from his own book and got down on one knee in front of a billboard in the middle of Times square to present a 4 Karat engagement ring from Ring Premier to Hermann.

"A lot of women look up to Torry and I wanted to make sure she got the proposal and the ring she deserved. I am so grateful to Ring Premier for helping bring her dream ring to life, and to my media partners for helping me pull off the surprise!"