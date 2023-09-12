'Gutter Politics': Virginia Democrat House Candidate Speaks Out After Leaked Videos Showed Her Performing Sex Acts With Husband Online
Susanna Gibson, a Democratic candidate to represent Virginia's 57th District, spoke out after it emerged that she and her husband performed live on a sexually explicit streaming site that was not password-protected, RadarOnline.com has learned.
More than a dozen videos of the couple captured from their Chaturbate stream were archived on a similar site, Recurbate, in September 2022, after she entered the race. It's not known when exactly the livestream occurred.
Gibson solicited "tips" for performing specific acts, telling viewers she was "raising money for a good cause."
As a nurse practitioner and mother of two young children running in a highly competitive suburban Richmond district, Gibson slammed the leaking of her explicit content and felt it was a thinly veiled attempt to crush her campaign.
"This is an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family. It won't intimidate me and it won't silence me," Gibson said in a statement.
"My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they're willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there's no line they won't cross to silence women when they speak up," she added. "They are trying to silence me because they want to silence you, and I won't let that happen."
"My opponent and his allies know that the people of this district are on our side on the issues, so they're stooping to the worst gutter politics," Gibson continued. "There's too much at stake in this election and I'll never stop fighting for our community."
Her opponent, Republican David Owen fired back in a separate statement, claiming he first caught wind of the NSFW videos when The Washington Post story was published "like everyone else."
"I'm sure this is a difficult time for Susanna and her family," he stated. "I'm remaining focused on my campaign."
The Republican operative who flagged The Post to the videos opted to remain anonymous to avoid being dragged into the drama and denied any connection to the Owen campaign or other groups active in Virginia elections this year.
Daniel P. Watkins, a lawyer for Gibson, said they are working "closely with state and federal law enforcement" to find out who shared the leaked content, noting that disseminating the videos constitutes a violation of the state's revenge porn law.
Watkins said Gibson never approved the posting of her Chaturbate material on other sites.