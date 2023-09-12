'Gutter Politics': Virginia Democrat House Candidate Speaks Out After Leaked Videos Showed Her Performing Sex Acts With Husband Online

Susanna Gibson, a Democratic candidate to represent Virginia's 57th District, spoke out after it emerged that she and her husband performed live on a sexually explicit streaming site that was not password-protected, RadarOnline.com has learned.

More than a dozen videos of the couple captured from their Chaturbate stream were archived on a similar site, Recurbate, in September 2022, after she entered the race. It's not known when exactly the livestream occurred.