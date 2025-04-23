The VIP World of Celebrity Sports Bets You Didn't Know About

We all know that celebrities spend a lot of time working on their careers so that they can excel in their respective fields. But did you know that they also take this competitive nature to the sports world and back their favorite teams with wagers? As online betting becomes more accessible to the public thanks to the wide array of the best betting offers , reports have surfaced that celebrities, too, enjoy placing bets. In fact, many of them turn to sports wagers as a way to unwind after a long day at work. We look at the top celebrities who like putting their money where their mouth is and what helps them excel.

While celebrities may afford the best that life can offer and must be cautious of what they do in front of the paparazzi, it turns out that they are more like the everyday person when it comes to betting. They, too, enjoy the thrill of taking such risks as well as the dopamine that comes from the win. While many celebrities indulge in bets, the following names make it to most wager lists:

1. Charles Barkley: This NBA star has always gotten people’s attention, whether it’s through his skills on the court or his memorable interviews. But when he’s not making bold statements, the star has been known to make wagers, primarily in basketball. So high is his risk appetite that he once placed a cool $500,000 on the New England Patriots! Estimates show that he has likely spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on subsequent bets.

2. Floyd Mayweather: Many boxers hope to live up to the showmanship that Mayweather has exhibited in and out of the ring. But he’s not just good at putting on a show. He also knows who to back in a sports event and is not shy about backing his pick with a wager. In fact, Mayweather is known for going in with seven-figure betting slips that showcase just how much he believes in his picks.