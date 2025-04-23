The VIP World of Celebrity Sports Bets You Didn't Know About
We all know that celebrities spend a lot of time working on their careers so that they can excel in their respective fields. But did you know that they also take this competitive nature to the sports world and back their favorite teams with wagers? As online betting becomes more accessible to the public thanks to the wide array of the best betting offers, reports have surfaced that celebrities, too, enjoy placing bets. In fact, many of them turn to sports wagers as a way to unwind after a long day at work. We look at the top celebrities who like putting their money where their mouth is and what helps them excel.
Celebrities and Sports Bets
While celebrities may afford the best that life can offer and must be cautious of what they do in front of the paparazzi, it turns out that they are more like the everyday person when it comes to betting. They, too, enjoy the thrill of taking such risks as well as the dopamine that comes from the win. While many celebrities indulge in bets, the following names make it to most wager lists:
1. Charles Barkley: This NBA star has always gotten people’s attention, whether it’s through his skills on the court or his memorable interviews. But when he’s not making bold statements, the star has been known to make wagers, primarily in basketball. So high is his risk appetite that he once placed a cool $500,000 on the New England Patriots! Estimates show that he has likely spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on subsequent bets.
2. Floyd Mayweather: Many boxers hope to live up to the showmanship that Mayweather has exhibited in and out of the ring. But he’s not just good at putting on a show. He also knows who to back in a sports event and is not shy about backing his pick with a wager. In fact, Mayweather is known for going in with seven-figure betting slips that showcase just how much he believes in his picks.
3. 50 Cent: When this music artist raked in $500,000 from a single wager, fans were quite shocked to learn that he not only enjoyed sports bets but was also good at it. After all, for a long time, this star had only been known for his prowess in the music industry. Now, fans look up to him for insights on his next moves. While they are not always publicized, those that make it to the mainstream media paint a picture of meticulous planning and a high-risk appetite.
4. Drake: This music icon is known for his versatility, such that he’s always willing to try something new, including fashion. As such, his betting does not come as a surprise to his fans. However, unlike some punters who seek volume, Drake focuses on quality, such that he works on wagers that relate to his interests. And when he does make a move, he surely makes it count.
5. Ashton Kutcher: While many celebrities have a hard time managing their money, Ashton has diversified his income sources as a venture capitalist, which has enabled him to make money even while he sleeps. But when he’s not backing the next big project, he loves engaging in sports bets, particularly in the NBA and NFL. He often takes the moderate approach where he balances his risk with the reward, just like the prudent investor he is.
6. Michael Jordan: As one of the best basketball players who ever graced the court, it’s unsurprising that Jordan uses his background to place wagers. While not much is known about his bets, he has been linked to NBA bets. If his betting is anything like his basketball career, you can trust that he always has his eyes on the prize.
As punters seek to emulate these celebrities, it’s also a great idea to borrow some key lessons from them. For one, despite their hefty bank accounts, these celebs practice sound money management practices to ensure that they have the right risk-reward balance. Secondly, they focus on sports they understand, and third, they have fun with their wagers!