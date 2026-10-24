EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Hardman Actor Takes on King Charles for Not Refusing the Throne

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Jones insisted William, 44, and Catherine, also 44, should have become Britain's reigning couple instead.

Jones told interviewer Theroux, 56: "I'm a massive royalist, you know. I support the royals massively."

He continued: "You see, I think (Charles) went against the grain. I think they moved the goalposts for him with Camilla, and I'm a William and Kate supporter now. I think they've done it right. It's a tradition. I'm a right traditionalist. I love tradition."

The outspoken actor, famous for his uncompromising playing style before becoming a Hollywood tough guy, believes Charles should have voluntarily surrendered his claim to the crown.

Jones added: "Well, they moved the goalpost, didn't they? They moved the rules. They changed the rules."

When Theroux suggested traditions inevitably evolve, Jones acknowledged his own rebellious past but remained adamant about the monarchy.

He said: "I am a big example of that, Louis. I'm not going to knock these rules because I've knocked them all my life."

Jones added: "But to be fair, I was hoping that he would have done the right thing and said, 'Thank you very much. We're going to step aside,' and William and Kate are going to be the king and queen. That, to me, was my Britain."