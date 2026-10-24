EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Hardman Actor Takes on King Charles for Not Refusing the Throne
Oct. 24 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Vinnie Jones has launched a blistering attack on King Charles, accusing the monarch of abandoning royal tradition and insisting he should have stepped aside to allow Prince William and Kate Middleton to inherit the throne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The British former Wimbledon footballer turned Hollywood actor, 61, criticized Charles, 77, for becoming king following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, arguing his marriage to Queen Camilla, 79, undermined longstanding royal conventions.
Vinnie Jones Backs Prince William Over King Charles
Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Jones insisted William, 44, and Catherine, also 44, should have become Britain's reigning couple instead.
Jones told interviewer Theroux, 56: "I'm a massive royalist, you know. I support the royals massively."
He continued: "You see, I think (Charles) went against the grain. I think they moved the goalposts for him with Camilla, and I'm a William and Kate supporter now. I think they've done it right. It's a tradition. I'm a right traditionalist. I love tradition."
The outspoken actor, famous for his uncompromising playing style before becoming a Hollywood tough guy, believes Charles should have voluntarily surrendered his claim to the crown.
Jones added: "Well, they moved the goalpost, didn't they? They moved the rules. They changed the rules."
When Theroux suggested traditions inevitably evolve, Jones acknowledged his own rebellious past but remained adamant about the monarchy.
He said: "I am a big example of that, Louis. I'm not going to knock these rules because I've knocked them all my life."
Jones added: "But to be fair, I was hoping that he would have done the right thing and said, 'Thank you very much. We're going to step aside,' and William and Kate are going to be the king and queen. That, to me, was my Britain."
Why Vinnie Jones Wanted King Charles to Step Aside
Charles divorced Princess Diana in 1996, while Camilla's marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles ended in 1995.
The couple married in 2005, following changes to royal and church conventions surrounding divorce and remarriage.
Jones, meanwhile, has enjoyed a successful acting career since leaving professional football, appearing in films including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and Mean Machine.
Vinnie Jones Reunites With Guy Ritchie
He also discussed his emotional reunion with director Guy Ritchie, 58, during filming of Netflix's The Gentlemen. The pair had become estranged after Jones drunkenly rejected an opportunity to appear in Ritchie's 2008 film RocknRolla.
Jones admitted feeling intensely nervous before their first encounter on set, where he was filming a funeral sequence. He recalled: "I was a bit apprehensive, and I'd gone in the trailer, and I didn't want to go over to his trailer and all the things."
Their reunion became unexpectedly emotional when Ritchie approached him directly.
Jones said: "F------ h-ll, both of us in tears. All the crew and everyone was like, f------ h-ll, that was a moment. Never got mentioned."
The movie star said neither man subsequently discussed the encounter, despite its significance.
He added: "Some things don't need f------ talking about all the time. It's hard telling you that."
From Football Hardman to Hollywood Star
Jones rose to fame as one of English football's most notorious hardmen before reinventing himself as a Hollywood actor.
Born in Watford, he played for Wimbledon, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Chelsea and Wales, becoming a central figure in Wimbledon's celebrated 1988 FA Cup triumph.
His intimidating reputation helped secure his acting debut in Guy Ritchie's 199 crime comedy Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. He subsequently appeared in Snatch, Gone in 60 Seconds, Mean Machine and X-Men: The Last Stand.
Jones was devastated by the death of his wife, Tanya, from cancer in 2019 and later returned to television in Netflix's The Gentlemen.