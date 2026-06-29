Chilling Video Shows Smirking Texas Sisters 'Cookie' and 'Kitty' After Being Accused of Repeatedly Stabbing Mom of Five to Death

According to police, the sisters, along with a third woman, Kyandra Renee Faz, 21, attacked 32-year-old Caroline "Caro" Peña at a busy intersection around 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 25. The mother was taken to a hospital in nearby San Antonio for treatment.

In a release, Del Rio police said, "Investigators gathered surveillance video, processed evidence, and conducted numerous witness interviews. At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers located and arrested Kitty Mia Diaz and Amaya Cookie Diaz without incident. A short time later, officers located and arrested Kyandra Renee Faz in connection with the investigation."

Later that night, Peña succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, leading to the new murder charges against the three.