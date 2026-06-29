Chilling Video Shows Smirking Texas Sisters 'Cookie' and 'Kitty' After Being Accused of Repeatedly Stabbing Mom of Five to Death
June 29 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
A pair of young sisters seemingly smiled as they were arrested by Texas police and charged with the brutal murder of a mother of five, RadarOnline.com can report.
Amaya 'Cookie' Diaz, 19, and Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, were taken into custody by officers in Del Rio, a small city near the Mexican border, after allegedly bludgeoning the mom with a knife in broad daylight.
A Brutal Killing in Broad Daylight
According to police, the sisters, along with a third woman, Kyandra Renee Faz, 21, attacked 32-year-old Caroline "Caro" Peña at a busy intersection around 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 25. The mother was taken to a hospital in nearby San Antonio for treatment.
In a release, Del Rio police said, "Investigators gathered surveillance video, processed evidence, and conducted numerous witness interviews. At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers located and arrested Kitty Mia Diaz and Amaya Cookie Diaz without incident. A short time later, officers located and arrested Kyandra Renee Faz in connection with the investigation."
Later that night, Peña succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, leading to the new murder charges against the three.
Police have yet to release a motive for the chilling attack, which a friend of Peña's told KENS 5 came as a shock.
"This wasn't something that happened in a back alley; this happened at the corner near Sonic on one of our busiest roads in broad daylight," said Zelina Ochoa.
Sisters Seen Smiling for the Camera
Hours after the killing, police were seen on camera arresting the sisters at their home. The siblings flashed wide smiles and did not seem concerned that they were being placed in a squad car in handcuffs.
A barefoot Kitty grinned as she was taken into custody. She was wearing tight black shorts and a black top with an image of white skeleton hands cupping her breasts.
Her younger sister, Amaya, was equally scantily clad, in a pair of tight beige shorts and a revealing white top that cut off at her midriff, and a light black coat.
Callously 'Happy' Mood
She, too, smiled for the camera as cops shoved her in the patrol car.
"That girl was in a happy mood," said independent journalist Michael Elizondo, who filmed the arrests. "She was all smiling, goofing off like nothing happened."
Amaya's carefree reaction continued as she sat in the car.
"All of a sudden, I see the window go down, and the girl was sticking out her face, sticking out her tongue and goofing off," Elizondo added.
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Peña is survived by her five children – the oldest a 17-year-old son – and a twin sister. According to police, after her death, Kyandra, Kitty, and her sister were each charged with murder.
"All three were transported to the GEO Correctional Facility, where they remain pending magistration," the release stated, adding that the investigation remains active and ongoing.
"Additional charges may be filed as investigators continue to gather evidence and determine the full circumstances surrounding this incident."