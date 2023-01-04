Discover Valentine's Day Jewelry Gift Guide
Valentine’s Day is celebrated as the most romantic day of the year. So when you select a Valentine’s Day gift for your sweetheart, you want to find something that captures the magic of the holiday, something that will show your partner just how much they mean to you. Jewelry remains a timeless and thoughtful gesture, as you’re giving the gift of precious beauty. As an added bonus, it is also practical since it can be worn day after day. Jewelry is a gift that everyone appreciates, as it truly offers the best of both worlds when it comes to giving a great gift.
If you’re on the hunt for the perfect jewelry to give this Valentine's Day, which piece should you choose? To help you find the ideal design for your sweetheart, below we’ve rounded up a list of the top jewelry to gift on Valentine’s Day with the help of diamond specialists, Friendly Diamonds.
If you want to take her breath away this Valentine’s day, a diamond tennis bracelet is the perfect gift. Diamond tennis bracelets have a simple design, but they’re nothing short of extraordinary. These classic diamond bracelets feature a line of shimmering diamonds that create an infinite circle of glimmering light. A tennis bracelet is refined and gorgeous and can be worn for a lifetime since this traditional diamond jewelry design never goes out of style. Friendly Diamonds' platform allows you to choose from a variety of diamond carat weights and metal options to create a stylish gift. If your Valentine doesn’t already own a tennis bracelet, we recommend going with a classic style, like the round diamond tennis bracelet in 14 karat white gold. If your significant other does own a tennis bracelet, we recommend selecting a style that will give her more variety in her jewelry box. For example, you could opt for a tennis bracelet with a different precious metal (like rose gold or yellow gold) or choose one with a different diamond shape like ovals or pears.
A simple, yet utterly beautiful pendant necklace is a Valentine’s gift she can enjoy wearing every day. Diamond pendant necklaces are versatile, suitable for nearly any age or style, and can also be layered with other jewelry. Highly wearable and eternally stylish, your sweetheart will love wearing them now and for many years to come.
Next up in our Valentine’s Day gift guide are Eternity Rings. They represent the eternity of your relationship, and can be made with fancy shaped diamonds to highlight the sparkle and the beauty. But if the timing is right and you’ve yet to pop the question, an Engagement Ring is the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift. After all, Valentine’s Day is the perfect day for romance, so it’s an excellent day to pop the question. If you’re looking for your dream engagement ring to propose with on Valentine’s Day, you can build your own engagement ring. Selecting the shape of the diamond, the metal of your choice and even the style of the ring - it can be solitaire, halo, three stone, vintage or with side stones based on your preference.
Lastly, if you are indecisive about which jewelry to choose, you can’t go wrong with a heart shaped diamond jewelry piece. Heart shaped diamonds can be used in earrings, necklaces, bracelets, or rings. They are the perfect choice as the heart shape is a literal representation of your love.
Which Valentine’s Day jewelry idea are you most fond of?