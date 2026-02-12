Utah GOP Chairman Allegedly 'Waterboarded' His Terrified Teen Daughter in Bathroom Sink Over Messy Room — 'I Couldn't Breathe!'

David Nephi Johnson, 54, who served as the chairman of the Republican Party of Wasatch County in Utah, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse after his 16-year-old daughter told deputies he had essentially "waterboarded" her after she didn't clean her room to his standards.

The incident began when the girl, who was not named publicly, arrived back home after spending time with her friends. Johnson was allegedly angry because she "went out" without having her room "spotless to his expectations."

Their verbal altercation allegedly became physical when the 54-year-old grabbed his daughter's neck and dragged her to their bathroom, where she claimed he repeatedly pushed her head in and out of a sink filled with water.

Although she was unsure how long the altercation lasted, she said she couldn't breathe for roughly 30 seconds and felt like she'd been drowning throughout the incident. When it was over, Johnson allegedly told her to finish cleaning up her room.

The teenager became "visibly emotional and began crying" while speaking with authorities, according to a police report.

"I kind of felt sick afterwards," the 16-year-old told cops. "Like I couldn't breathe. So it made my stomach feel a little sick."