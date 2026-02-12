Utah GOP Chairman Allegedly 'Waterboarded' His Terrified Teen Daughter in Bathroom Sink Over Messy Room — 'I Couldn't Breathe!'
Feb. 12 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
A Utah man allegedly used a cruel and unusual form of punishment on his teenage daughter following a dispute over simple household chores, RadarOnline.com has learned.
David Nephi Johnson, 54, who served as the chairman of the Republican Party of Wasatch County in Utah, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse after his 16-year-old daughter told deputies he had essentially "waterboarded" her after she didn't clean her room to his standards.
Teen Details Father's Disturbing Alleged Attack
The incident began when the girl, who was not named publicly, arrived back home after spending time with her friends. Johnson was allegedly angry because she "went out" without having her room "spotless to his expectations."
Their verbal altercation allegedly became physical when the 54-year-old grabbed his daughter's neck and dragged her to their bathroom, where she claimed he repeatedly pushed her head in and out of a sink filled with water.
Although she was unsure how long the altercation lasted, she said she couldn't breathe for roughly 30 seconds and felt like she'd been drowning throughout the incident. When it was over, Johnson allegedly told her to finish cleaning up her room.
The teenager became "visibly emotional and began crying" while speaking with authorities, according to a police report.
"I kind of felt sick afterwards," the 16-year-old told cops. "Like I couldn't breathe. So it made my stomach feel a little sick."
Teenage Girl Left Feeling 'Unsafe' After Years of Alleged Abuse
This allegedly was not the first time Johnson used these sorts of punishments on his children. According to the police, the teenager claimed her father had done something similar to her now 8-year-old brother several years ago.
She also alleged her father previously hit her in the stomach "because she wasn't compliant to do something" and said he'd made fun of her when she was "crying."
"When I go to bed, I feel like I can't sleep because I don't feel safe," she told investigators at the time.
Police determined Johnson posed "a substantial threat to the two younger children." The teen was subsequently removed from the home and placed in the care of an older sibling. The other two kids were left with Johnson's wife.
Following the shocking accusations, the Wasatch County Republican Executive Committee released a statement saying they were "deeply troubled" by Johnson's arrest, as the "safety and well-being of children are of paramount importance" in their community.
The committee called for an emergency meeting and decided that the current Vice Chair would "temporarily assume leadership" in Johnson's place as they decided their next steps.
"We trust the Heber City Police Department and the legal system to conduct a thorough investigation," the statement continued. "Our focus remains on serving the voters of Wasatch County, and our thoughts are with the Johnson family during a difficult time. We will have no further comment, as this is an active and ongoing legal investigation."