A U.S. basketball player was arrested at a Nigerian airport after 75 pounds of marijuana were allegedly found in his luggage, RadarOnline.com can report. Per the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Greene Da'monte Khiree was arrested on November 11 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. The athlete had arrived on a flight from Thailand via Dubai.

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Abandoned Luggage and Tracking Device

Source: NATIONAL DRUG LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Greene Da'monte Khiree was caught with 33.95 kilograms of cannabis.

Khiree was put under "surveillance" by authorities after he was spotted abandoning the bags he checked in and heading to leave the airport with only a carry-on. When officials searched the deserted bags, they found around "sixteen parcels of Loud" (or cannabis) in each one. This equaled 33.95 kilograms of marijuana in total, about 75 pounds. Additionally, a tracking device is said to have been uncovered.

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Phone Search Uncovers Alleged Links to Drug Trafficking Operation

Source: NATIONAL DRUG LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY NDLEA officials found further evidence on the basketball player's phone.

The 28-year-old, stopped in a parking lot, told NDLEA agents he was a basketball player. He alleged he was visiting Nigeria to "build networks" for his career. But while searching his phone, investigators found "information pointing to his knowledge of and involvement in the drug trafficking activity." He was arrested on the scene. As of November 16, the NDLEA has not revealed what Khiree has been charged with.

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Greene Da'monte Khiree Signed With Thai Team

Source: UNSPLASH Khiree told officials he moved to Thailand in October 2025.

Khiree is originally from Georgia, where he attended Reinhardt University and South Georgia Technical College. He played basketball throughout his college career and recently signed with Thailand's Pattani Raptors team. The Thai basketball team has not addressed their player’s arrest.

Strict Nigerian Laws for Drug Trafficking

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Source: UNSPLASH Khiree could serve decades behind bars.