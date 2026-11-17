U.S. Professional Basketball Player Arrested at Airport After He's Allegedly Found With 75 pounds of Marijuana in Luggage
Nov. 17 2026, Published 12:36 p.m. ET
A U.S. basketball player was arrested at a Nigerian airport after 75 pounds of marijuana were allegedly found in his luggage, RadarOnline.com can report.
Per the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Greene Da'monte Khiree was arrested on November 11 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. The athlete had arrived on a flight from Thailand via Dubai.
Abandoned Luggage and Tracking Device
Khiree was put under "surveillance" by authorities after he was spotted abandoning the bags he checked in and heading to leave the airport with only a carry-on.
When officials searched the deserted bags, they found around "sixteen parcels of Loud" (or cannabis) in each one. This equaled 33.95 kilograms of marijuana in total, about 75 pounds.
Additionally, a tracking device is said to have been uncovered.
Phone Search Uncovers Alleged Links to Drug Trafficking Operation
The 28-year-old, stopped in a parking lot, told NDLEA agents he was a basketball player. He alleged he was visiting Nigeria to "build networks" for his career.
But while searching his phone, investigators found "information pointing to his knowledge of and involvement in the drug trafficking activity."
He was arrested on the scene.
As of November 16, the NDLEA has not revealed what Khiree has been charged with.
Greene Da'monte Khiree Signed With Thai Team
Khiree is originally from Georgia, where he attended Reinhardt University and South Georgia Technical College.
He played basketball throughout his college career and recently signed with Thailand's Pattani Raptors team.
The Thai basketball team has not addressed their player’s arrest.
Strict Nigerian Laws for Drug Trafficking
Drug trafficking is a serious offense in Nigeria.
Under the NDLEA Act, anyone who "exports, transports or otherwise traffics in the drugs popularly known as cocaine, LSD, heroin or any other similar drugs" could serve up to life in prison.
The length of the sentence depends on a suspect's criminal history, the amount of drugs involved, and the class of drug, among similar factors.
In September 2026, Oriyomi Ayesoro was sentenced to five years in prison for transporting 2,647 kilograms, or around 5,800 pounds, of cannabis. The 32-year-old transported the large amount of marijuana in his Iveco truck.
Two months prior, Khiree Ashiru Idris was sentenced to seven years behind bars for selling cannabis sativa online.
Around a year before, in August 2025, Ajetsibo Emami and Solomon Akpomuai received a combined 10 years' imprisonment for drug trafficking operations. An investigation found Emami attempted to transport 414.2 kilograms, or 913 pounds, of cannabis from Lagos to Lekki.