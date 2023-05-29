Your tip
Ukrainian Playboy Model Details Horrifying 'Night of Terror' After Vladimir Putin Attacks Kyiv With Army of Drones

Source: @da_astafieva/Instagram; Mega
May 29 2023, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

A Ukrainian Playboy model who survived Vladimir Putin’s recent drone attack against Kyiv detailed the horrifying “night of terror” she experienced during the assault, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Dasha Astafieva, 37, was in Kyiv on Sunday night when Putin launched an army of 54 kamikaze drones as Ukraine prepared to celebrate the 1,541st anniversary of its capital being founded.

Source: Mega

According to Astafieva, she and her dog were forced to shelter in the hallway of her apartment building as the barrage of Russian kamikaze drones attacked outside.

"I wish hell on every s---ty Russian, and to everyone who still has not understood that they are the greatest global evil and that they are not needed here!" the Playboy model wrote alongside a series of pictures taken during the assault.

Source: @da_astafieva/Instagram

"As long as you listen, communicate, let them be among us, life will just be one terrible day,” she added.

Astafieva previously utilized her large Instagram following of more than 600,000 users to protest Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

She also called for courage and strength as Ukraine continued to defend itself against Russia’s forces.

"Warriors, defenders! We believe and wait, we only think about what we will wait for, and we will all succeed!” she wrote earlier this year. "Thank you for your will and tremendous courage and strength."

Source: Mega

Astafieva first became popular in 2007 when she was named Ukrainian Playmate of the Year.

She was later named Playmate of the Month in the United States and was eventually handpicked by Hugh Hefner himself as the magazine's 55th Anniversary Playmate.

Source: Mega

"I cried when Hef told me,” she said after being named the magazine’s 55th Anniversary Playmate. “I couldn’t believe it."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ukrainian intelligence sources confirmed that Putin ordered 54 kamikaze drones to attack Kyiv on Sunday as the Ukrainian capital celebrated its 1,541st anniversary.

Ukrainian military chiefs also confirmed the attack and revealed that only two of the 54 drones sent to attack Kyiv were successfully shot down before the assault started.

The attack against Kyiv on Sunday came as Putin continues to escalate his war against Ukraine and shortly after Russia claimed to have successfully taken the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

