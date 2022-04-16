Ukrainian Minesweeping Dog 'Bullet' Helps Soldiers Clear Out Hundreds Of Explosives Left Behind By The Russian Army In Chernihiv

The real-life war pooch originally went viral after pics of him doing his job made the rounds on social media while wearing a miniature Ukrainian military vest. The puppy pics were early on into the war and many were worried the conflict would have been a swift and easy take over by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the rest of the Russian army.

Since then, the conflict has gone on for much longer than anyone could have estimated beforehand with Ukraine successfully being able to hold back Russian troops from their capital up to this point.

The landscape has changed dramatically with Putin pulling troops out of northern Ukraine as reports of piles of Russian bodies continue to mount.