Ukraine Reports Finding More Than 1,200 Bodies Found In Kyiv After Russian Troops' Withdrawal From Region: Report

Apr. 12 2022, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Ukraine officials say they found more than 1,200 bodies in Kyiv and named more than 500 war crime suspects, according to a report.

The bodies were found after Russian troops left the Kyiv area, according to the Daily Star.

Iryna Venediktova, a prosecutor, called Putin the “main war criminal of the 21st century” when speaking with Sky News. She was reporting on the number of bodies found in the area, the Daily Star reports.

She said: “We have actually now, only for this morning, 1,222 dead people only in Kyiv region.

“Of course what we see on the ground, in all regions of Ukraine, is war crimes, crimes against humanity.”

Venediktova also said results in the eastern part of the country was "frightening."

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously said he believed tens of thousands of people had been killed in Mariupol, which has seen major destruction and death as a result of Russia's invasion.

Zelensky has called on the United Nations to ban Russia or to dissolve. Just last week the U.N. ousted Russia from the Human Rights Council because of their actions in Ukraine.

As of Sunday, the U.N. reported 4,232 civilian casualties in Ukraine since the war began 50 days ago, the Daily Star reports.

kyiv
Source: MEGA
