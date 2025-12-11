Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: UFC Star Arianny Celeste's Nasty Legal Battle Exposed — Famous Ring Girl Accuses Ex-Fiancé of Fraud in Bombshell Lawsuit

Photo of Arianny Celeste
Source: MEGA

Arianny Celeste is suing her ex-fiancé and the real estate brokerage he worked under.

Dec. 10 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

UFC star Arianny Celeste has filed a bombshell lawsuit against her recent ex-fiancé in which she makes accusations of "intentional misrepresentation" and "fraudulent inducement," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court docs, Celeste filed a lawsuit against Hamlet Walsh, with whom she was romantically linked to starting in March 2023, and The Agency Las Vegas, a real estate brokerage whom Walsh was an agent for.

Arianny Celeste Was Supposed to be the Sole Owner on a New Property

Photo of Arianny Celeste
Source: MEGA

Arianny Celeste alleges she was encouraged to sell her home in Los Angeles to purchase a home in Las Vegas.

According to the filing, around March 2025, Agency defendants encouraged Celeste to sell a residential property in Los Angeles that she owned in her own name so that she could purchase a 5,000 square foot property in Las Vegas.

They allegedly convinced the UFC pro that the home was a solid investment and encouraged her to buy the home in her name.

Celeste's filing claimed Walsh allegedly said that this would be an investment while also giving them a place to live. It also states the Agency defendants "were clear" with Celeste Walsh would have no ownership interest in the property.

Arianny Celeste's Ex-Fiancé Was Listed as a Co-Buyer of the Home

Photo of Arianny Celeste
Source: MEGA

Arianny Celeste's ex-fiancé allegedly told her the lender was requiring him to be listed as a co-buyer on her home.

In April, the docs detail the "Agency Defendants coerced" Celeste into "executing an Exclusive Buyer Brokerage Representation Agreement, which entitled Agency Defendants to a commission on the purchase of the Property."

After this, Walsh allegedly told Celeste he would use his commission to "buy-down the interest rate for the purchase money loan and then use the balance of his commission to invest in the Property."

As it got closer to the time of the closing of her home, Celeste claimed she found "concerning documents" that denoted Walsh as the "co-buyer" on the home, which was something she never allegedly agreed to.

When she confronted her man on the ordeal, he allegedly shifted the blame to the lender, claiming they were insistent a co-owner was listed.

Arianny Celeste Ended Up Purchasing the Home

Photo of Arianny Celeste
Source: MEGA

Arianny Celeste allegedly 'repeatedly' requested her ex-fiancé's name was not listed on the home purchase.

Celeste, according to the filing, "repeatedly" requested Walsh's name be removed from the purchase and also voiced her concern reagrding the fact he was listed as a co-buyer when she had put down so much money and he had promised to put down a nominal amount.

The brokerage allegedly told Celeste the documents could not be changed until after the closing of the home.

Celeste and Walsh then began allegedly having issues in their relationship. At that point, the docs claim Celeste informed Walsh he was not a co-buyer on the property and would not be named as a co-owner.

The filing claimed the brokerage agency conveyed to Celeste that Walsh would not have any ownership but his name had to stay on for the lender and would be taken off once the deal was done, even though they knew this statement was false.

Celeste did end up purchasing the property, even though she suffered a miscarriage the night of the closing.

The deed ended up listing Walsh and Celeste as joint tenant owners with rights of survivorship to title.

What Is Arianny Celeste Seeking?

Photo of Arianny Celeste
Source: MEGA

Arianny Celeste and Hamlet Walsh are no longer together.

Celeste and Walsh ended up splitting and he moved out of the home but, according to the filing, he refuses to execute a transfer deed to convey his interest in the property to her.

At this time, he remains co-owner of the home.

With the lawsuit, Celeste is seeking to "declare her ownership rights and interest in the Property and quiet title solely in her name."

She is also seeking financial damages in excess of $15,000, her attorney fees to be covered, punitive damages and any other relief the court feels is "just and proper."

