'Pawn Stars' Cast and Big Name Fighters Hang at Circa Las Vegas During UFC 300 Week

ufc rick harrison

'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison stopped by Barry's Downtown Prime during the UFC 300 excitement.

By:

Apr. 19 2024, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

Fighters and the Pawn Stars crew descended upon Circa Las Vegas and Barry's Downtown Prime for UFC 300, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Filming for the latest season of the hit reality show combined with some of the biggest names in UFC made for an exciting week in Sin City.

ufc rick harrison

Harrison was spotted at Circa Las Vegas and Barry's Prime during filming for the new season of 'Pawn Stars.'

Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison stopped by Barry's Prime and the Circa Resort & Casino. While production was quiet about the upcoming season, it was revealed that Rick, Corey, and Chumlee will be meeting up with celebrities and exploring Las Vegas' hottest venues.

New episodes drop July 10 through August 4.

ufc valentina

Shevchenko grabbed dinner with coach Pavel Fedotov before meeting Barry's co-owner Marco Cicione.

Other notable figures stopped by Barry's Prime, including current TUF 32 coach Valentina Shevchenko a.k.a. "The Bullet," who was seen grabbing dinner with friends before UFC 300 kicked off.

After dinner, Shevchenko was spotted posing for pictures with her coach, Pavel Fedotov, as well as Barry's Prime co-owner Marco Cicione.

ufc justin

Gaethje was treated to a tour of Barry's famous back kitchen by Chef Barry Dakake.

Also at Barry's was WOF Lightweight Champion and UFC “Fight of the Night” awardee, Justin Gaethje, who was gearing up for his match against Max Holloway.

After Gaethje and his pals enjoyed dinner, he was treated to an exclusive tour of Barry's famous back kitchen — a celebrity hotspot — by none other than Chef Barry Dakake himself.

ufc jamahal

Hill also stopped by Barry's Prime for dinner before his match against Alex Pereira.

One of UFC 300's main participants, Jamahal Hill, also got to partake in the excitement at Barry's.

Hill was seen a day before his match against current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Alex Pereira. Chef Barry also made a spot to stop by Hill's table.

ufc clay and derek

Guida was spotted filming an exciting announcement with Circa CEO and Owner Derek Stevens.

Meanwhile, renowned UFC lightweight veteran Clay Guida, who's known for his energetic fighting style, was seen enjoying the pre-UFC 300 festivities at Circa in a special meetup with CEO and Owner Derek Stevens.

The duo filmed an exciting video announcing Guida's partnership with Circa Sports Illinois, which highlights Circa's commitment to engaging sports fans beyond Las Vegas.

