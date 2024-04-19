'Pawn Stars' Cast and Big Name Fighters Hang at Circa Las Vegas During UFC 300 Week
Fighters and the Pawn Stars crew descended upon Circa Las Vegas and Barry's Downtown Prime for UFC 300, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Filming for the latest season of the hit reality show combined with some of the biggest names in UFC made for an exciting week in Sin City.
Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison stopped by Barry's Prime and the Circa Resort & Casino. While production was quiet about the upcoming season, it was revealed that Rick, Corey, and Chumlee will be meeting up with celebrities and exploring Las Vegas' hottest venues.
New episodes drop July 10 through August 4.
Other notable figures stopped by Barry's Prime, including current TUF 32 coach Valentina Shevchenko a.k.a. "The Bullet," who was seen grabbing dinner with friends before UFC 300 kicked off.
After dinner, Shevchenko was spotted posing for pictures with her coach, Pavel Fedotov, as well as Barry's Prime co-owner Marco Cicione.
Also at Barry's was WOF Lightweight Champion and UFC “Fight of the Night” awardee, Justin Gaethje, who was gearing up for his match against Max Holloway.
After Gaethje and his pals enjoyed dinner, he was treated to an exclusive tour of Barry's famous back kitchen — a celebrity hotspot — by none other than Chef Barry Dakake himself.
One of UFC 300's main participants, Jamahal Hill, also got to partake in the excitement at Barry's.
Hill was seen a day before his match against current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Alex Pereira. Chef Barry also made a spot to stop by Hill's table.
Meanwhile, renowned UFC lightweight veteran Clay Guida, who's known for his energetic fighting style, was seen enjoying the pre-UFC 300 festivities at Circa in a special meetup with CEO and Owner Derek Stevens.
The duo filmed an exciting video announcing Guida's partnership with Circa Sports Illinois, which highlights Circa's commitment to engaging sports fans beyond Las Vegas.