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UAE-Mediated Exchange Frees 540 Captives Amid US Push to Resume Peace Talks

uae mediated exchange frees captives amid us push to resume peace talks
Source: SUPPLIED

Oct. 26 2026, Updated 12:27 p.m. ET

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Coinciding with US efforts to restart negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, United Arab Emirates (UAE) mediation has resulted in the exchange of 540 detainees. The move offers a tangible humanitarian breakthrough alongside ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the return of 270 Ukrainians, including nine civilians and defenders of Mariupol, noting that the majority had been held in captivity since 2022.

In return, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the recovery of 270 of its military personnel, acknowledging the UAE's role in facilitating the transfer.

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The swap occurs as Mr. Zelensky announced preparations for technical talks involving representatives from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States. The discussions are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi during the first half of November, with the Ukrainian leader expressing hope that they will pave the way for leadership-level meetings.

These recent developments highlight a convergence of the US drive to advance peace negotiations and the UAE's ongoing role in brokering humanitarian agreements and providing a neutral venue for dialogue. According to the UAE Foreign Ministry, the nation has successfully mediated 27 exchanges to date, facilitating the release of 8,537 individuals from both sides.

For the detainees and their families, the successful exchange marks the end of years of waiting and the beginning of a return to life outside captivity.

On a diplomatic level, the prisoner swaps serve as evidence that actionable agreements can be reached despite ongoing hostilities. However, the broader challenge for Washington and its partners remains transforming these windows for dialogue into concrete steps toward a sustainable peace.

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