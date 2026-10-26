UAE-Mediated Exchange Frees 540 Captives Amid US Push to Resume Peace Talks

Coinciding with US efforts to restart negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, United Arab Emirates (UAE) mediation has resulted in the exchange of 540 detainees. The move offers a tangible humanitarian breakthrough alongside ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the return of 270 Ukrainians, including nine civilians and defenders of Mariupol, noting that the majority had been held in captivity since 2022.

In return, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the recovery of 270 of its military personnel, acknowledging the UAE's role in facilitating the transfer.