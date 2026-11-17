As RadarOnline.com reported, the Irish singer, 66, made the remarks during an interview in Britain, explaining why he has resisted invitations to engage with Trump's White House despite decades of working with Republican politicians.

U2 could face fresh uncertainty over future American performances after frontman Bono launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump , describing the US president's political approach as increasingly "fascistic."

His criticism has now raised questions about whether the administration could seek to obstruct future US appearances by the Dublin band.

A music industry source claimed: "There is a real concern that Bono has put U2 firmly in Trump's sights with these comments. The president is not someone who takes kindly to being publicly attacked, particularly by an international superstar with Bono's influence and global audience.

"The nightmare scenario for the band would be Trump deciding to make an example of them by attempting to block their visas and prevent them from performing in America. Whether he could legally make that happen is another matter, but even the threat of it could create enormous problems.

"Bono has effectively accused the administration of flirting with fascism, and that is the kind of criticism Trump is unlikely to forget. There are fears he could use whatever immigration powers are available to him to make life difficult for the group, and block the band from performing over Bono's dig at Trump."

The insider noted, "America is one of U2's most important markets, and being shut out would be a devastating blow. Nobody is suggesting the band has done anything wrong, but the concern is that they could find themselves caught in a political vendetta simply because Bono has spoken his mind.

"The irony is that Bono has spent decades working with Republican politicians and building bridges in Washington. Now there is a fear that those same political connections will offer little protection if Trump decides he wants to punish him.

"Trump could potentially turn this into a very public confrontation over who gets to enter the United States."