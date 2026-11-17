EXCLUSIVE: U2 'Face Being Blocked From Performing in US After Bono's Donald Trump Dig'
Nov. 17 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
U2 could face fresh uncertainty over future American performances after frontman Bono launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump, describing the US president's political approach as increasingly "fascistic."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Irish singer, 66, made the remarks during an interview in Britain, explaining why he has resisted invitations to engage with Trump's White House despite decades of working with Republican politicians.
Fears Grow Over Potential US Tour Visa Blockade
His criticism has now raised questions about whether the administration could seek to obstruct future US appearances by the Dublin band.
A music industry source claimed: "There is a real concern that Bono has put U2 firmly in Trump's sights with these comments. The president is not someone who takes kindly to being publicly attacked, particularly by an international superstar with Bono's influence and global audience.
"The nightmare scenario for the band would be Trump deciding to make an example of them by attempting to block their visas and prevent them from performing in America. Whether he could legally make that happen is another matter, but even the threat of it could create enormous problems.
"Bono has effectively accused the administration of flirting with fascism, and that is the kind of criticism Trump is unlikely to forget. There are fears he could use whatever immigration powers are available to him to make life difficult for the group, and block the band from performing over Bono's dig at Trump."
The insider noted, "America is one of U2's most important markets, and being shut out would be a devastating blow. Nobody is suggesting the band has done anything wrong, but the concern is that they could find themselves caught in a political vendetta simply because Bono has spoken his mind.
"The irony is that Bono has spent decades working with Republican politicians and building bridges in Washington. Now there is a fear that those same political connections will offer little protection if Trump decides he wants to punish him.
"Trump could potentially turn this into a very public confrontation over who gets to enter the United States."
Bono Slams Regime as 'A Little Fascistic'
Bono said about Trump's regime: "It's a new world. This is different. There's a whiff, there's a honk, and we're all just trying to discern it."
He added: "There's a brand new dance and we do know its name. It's a little… fascistic. And it needs a different response."
The comments mark a striking departure from Bono's longstanding willingness to work across political divisions to secure international humanitarian assistance.
During George W. Bush's presidency, the singer collaborated with Republicans, including Senator Jesse Helms, to support debt relief and HIV/AIDS programs in Africa.
But Bono acknowledged he no longer believed he could successfully negotiate with the current US administration.
"[With the Trump administration], I have been invited, but I know I'm not up to that; I don't have the ability to negotiate [with them], it's too much," the Beautiful Day hitmaker explained.
Bono added: "[I don't have] a plan, a strategy for successful action, a particular original idea I could get past them. Maybe just leave that to someone else."
Shock and Dismay Over African AIDS Funding Cuts
His frustration intensified following disruptions to humanitarian funding under Trump, particularly assistance connected to an HIV/AIDS initiative Bono had helped establish.
U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., 65, described the singer's reaction to those decisions.
Mullen said: "When money was taken away from Aids, from people in Africa, I think to be honest you were in a state of complete shock and dismay at what you were seeing."
He added: "And these things take enormous amounts of time and energy and you can't do everything, you can only do a certain amount."
Global Cooperation Warnings Amid Rock Legacy
Bono also expressed concerns about international cooperation, recalling discussions with Nobel Prize-winning artificial intelligence researcher Demis Hassabis, 50.
According to Bono, Hassabis emphasized the need for fundamental changes in human behavior and greater cooperation between nations to confront challenges including climate change.
The singer's political activism has frequently accompanied U2's extraordinary commercial success.
Formed in Dublin in 1976, the group has sold more than 170 million records worldwide and won 22 Grammy Awards.
Its celebrated albums include The Joshua Tree, Achtung Baby and The Unforgettable Fire, alongside internationally recognized songs including With or Without You and One.