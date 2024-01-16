Tyrese Dismisses $1 Million Lawsuit Against Teddy Pendergrass' Widow Over Derailed Biopic

Tyrese's production company, Voltron Entertainment, filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal on December 26, dismissing the case without prejudice. That means he can refile the lawsuit at a later date if he chooses to do so.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Tyrese's team for comment.

As this outline reported, Tyrese sued Joan for $1 million in damages, claiming his production company secured the rights to her late husband's life story in 2011. He said she signed off on the deal in exchange for a $450k investment.