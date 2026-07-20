EXCLUSIVE: Tyra Banks Fires Back — Radar Reveals Full Story of How Model is Suing Netflix for Claiming it Made Her Look Like a Super-Monster

Banks' lawsuit alleges only about 16 minutes of the three-and-a-half-hour interview she did for Reality Check were used in order to present a "defamatory" narrative that was "unrelated to what she actually expressed."

The suit also alleges the series used "selective editing, deliberate omission, and surgical manipulation" of footage to create a false and misleading impression, including "that Ms. Banks knowingly allowed a contestant to be sexually assaulted on her show."

That contestant, Shandi Sullivan, who appeared on Cycle 2 of ANTM, was on a cast trip with other models to Milan, where they were filmed drinking wine with local men.

In the Netflix docuseries, Sullivan said she was blackout drunk when the crew filmed her in bed with an Italian male model.