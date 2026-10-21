EXCLUSIVE: Tylenol Murders Mystery Deepens After 'New Identity Revealed'

Although he died by suicide via cyanide, no link has ever been made between his death and the Tylenol murders until now.

"Dr. Betkouski had a documented fascination with chemistry and the use of explosives from a young age, and did put others at risk on more than one occasion," Ada County Sheriff's Office Detective Tim Cooper said at a press conference.

"This is a case that involved mental illness and there were many who tried to get Dr. Betkouski help during his life," Cooper added.

He was a brilliant organic chemist who hailed from Los Angeles, but he sustained a traumatic brain injury in 1974, "which caused his problems to manifest in more concerning ways than they had before," Cooper said.