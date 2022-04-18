Two British Prisoners Of War Paraded Out On Russian TV

Shaun Pinner, the second British citizen to be captured by Russian forces while fighting in Ukraine, was forced to appear in a propaganda video broadcasted on Russian TV, Radar has learned.

In the shocking broadcast that came just days after Pinner and his friend Aiden Aslin were captured in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol last week, the captured 48-year-old Brit is seen tied up and wearing a blue hoodie as he appears to read an already prepared message to the camera.