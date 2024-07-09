Husband and Another Man Charged After Woman's Drowning on July 4th

Two Arrested, Including Husband, After Woman Drowns in Texas Lake While Boating: Cops
Two men in Texas have been arrested after authorities say they were allegedly driving boats while drunk on the Fourth of July when one of their wives fell overboard and drowned to death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Montgomery County Constable’s Office, dispatchers received a 911 call around 9 p.m. on July 4, in reference to an adult female — later identified as 31-year-old Jerri MacMeekin — who had fallen off the side of a boat and into Lake Conroe in Montgomery, Front Page Detectives reported.
Authorities said several individuals had jumped into the water in an effort to locate the woman, but they had been unsuccessful.
First responders arrived at the scene only minutes after receiving the call and searched the water for “several long hours” before rescue and recovery divers were able to locate MacMeekin’s body around 11:30 p.m., officials said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to KHOU, 29-year-old Kyle MacMeekin, 44-year-old Shane Anniboli, and a female were the people that jumped into the water looking for Jerri.
In a statement, Montgomery County Pct. 1 Lake Patrol Cpt. Rosario said, “Upon our arrival to the scene, we were able to find two of the males that had jumped overboard to save her. At that point, we began looking for two females. One female had gotten off to help find her. We did locate her about an hour later, safe on a dock.”
Authorities said Anniboli and Kyle MacMeekin were each driving separate boats, with the MacMeekins both being on a pontoon boat, according to documents obtained by the Houston Chronicle.
Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon told The Chronicle, “It appears what we have are two drivers charged with boating while intoxicated and a lady who lost her life in a mishap on the lake. This is the perils of being on a boat drinking all day, the perils of being on a crowded lake. These are the things we hope to avoid every summer when we are trying to let people know how deadly the roads and lakes are.”
Kyle MacMeekin and Anniboli were arrested and charged with one count each of boating while intoxicated, authorities said.
Officials said both men were released after posting bond on July 5. MacMeekin posted a bond of $3,000 while Anniboli posted a bond of $1,000.