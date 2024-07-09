Husband and Another Man Charged After Woman's Drowning on July 4th

Two men in Texas have been arrested after authorities say they were allegedly driving boats while drunk on the Fourth of July when one of their wives fell overboard and drowned to death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the Montgomery County Constable’s Office, dispatchers received a 911 call around 9 p.m. on July 4, in reference to an adult female — later identified as 31-year-old Jerri MacMeekin — who had fallen off the side of a boat and into Lake Conroe in Montgomery, Front Page Detectives reported.