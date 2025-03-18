BREAKING: At Least 12 Passengers Killed Including World Famous Singer — After Plane Plunges into Caribbean Sea
At least twelve people have been killed after a plane plunged into the Caribbean Sea — including a famous singer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the flight was carrying 14 passengers and three crew members and crashed only minutes after the plane took off.
On Monday night, the aircraft took off from the Honduran island of Roatan before an "apparent mechanical failure" sent the plane plunging into the sea.
Civil aviation official Carlos Padilla said the aircraft "made a sharp turn to the right of the runway and fell into the water."
According to reports, at least five people were rescued and twelve were killed.
Among those twelve was at least one US citizen, as well as popular Honduran musician and politician Aurelio Martinez.
As seen in a chilling video posted on social media of the rescue efforts, first responders carried one of the survivors on a stretcher onto the rocky shore after the crash.
The caption read: "ANOTHER VICTIM RESCUED! In an extraordinary rescue effort, our police officers were there from the beginning and remain at the scene of the plane crash. #BREAKING #roatan."
Another video showed similar efforts, and the caption reported an update: "12 PEOPLE DEAD AND FIVE ALIVE AFTER PLANE CRASH IN ROATÁN. At this time, only one body remains to be recovered; rescue teams continue their work. #BREAKING #roatan."
Following the terrifying incident, a fisherman, whose name was not given, told HCH television: "The plane almost fell on us. I was fishing."
A popular member of the Garifuna music scene, Honduran musician Aurelio Martinez, is reported as one of the twelve dead.
According to the Kennedy Center, Martinez founded the Lita Ariran ensemble, which is one of the first Garifuna groups to be featured on an internationally distributed album.
Martinez served as a congressman in Honduras from 2006 to 2010 – making history as the first black member of Congress.
Following the news, tributes have poured in on social media.
One user wrote on X: "What a sad loss for Honduras, a great musician and a leading representative of Garifuna art and culture. Aurelio Martínez is a national heritage; his legacy will be immortal. RIP."
A second said: "We love Aurelio Martinez, thank you for everything you did for our Garifuna community! May he rest in peace."
A third penned: "Authentic, jovial and cheerful, that was the ambassador of Garifuna music, our brother Aurelio Martinez, Honduran singer-songwriter, who, after sharing in Roatan, fate took him along with 11 other people. Our solidarity and RIP are regrettable."
A fourth added: "Today, Honduran music, especially Afro-descendant music, cries. #AurelioMartínez He was more than an artist; he was the voice and soul of his people. His legacy lives on in every drum, in every song, and in the pride of his people. His light will never go out. Rest in peace."