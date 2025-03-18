BREAKING: At Least 12 Passengers Killed Including World Famous Singer — After Plane Plunges into Caribbean Sea

On Monday night, the aircraft took off from the Honduran island of Roatan before an "apparent mechanical failure" sent the plane plunging into the sea.

Civil aviation official Carlos Padilla said the aircraft "made a sharp turn to the right of the runway and fell into the water."

According to reports, at least five people were rescued and twelve were killed.

Among those twelve was at least one US citizen, as well as popular Honduran musician and politician Aurelio Martinez.