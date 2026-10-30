Trump Sparks 9/11 Fears After Air Force One Flies Dangerously Low During White House Event: 'I Thought We Were Getting Attacked'
Oct. 30 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET
A low-altitude flyover by the presidential aircraft during President Donald Trump's White House Halloween celebration Thursday left some people in Washington, D.C., startled after the plane made two passes over the area with only about 15 minutes' public notice.
The Boeing 747 flew at roughly 400 to 1,000 feet, according to flight-tracking data cited by The Washington Post. Trump and first lady Melania Trump were outside the White House as the aircraft passed overhead, while children attended the Halloween event.
The unexpected sight and sound prompted some residents to fear that something was wrong, with memories of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks adding to the unease.
However, there was no indication that the flyover was an emergency or an attack. The Federal Aviation Administration said the flight had been coordinated with the agency.
The Sudden Passes Prompt Alarm
The aircraft approached the White House from the south at about 5:45 p.m. and made another pass roughly two minutes later, according to a White House pool report.
Trump and Melania were watching the flyover from the South Lawn as the Halloween celebration continued.
The low altitude was particularly noticeable in a city with tightly controlled airspace.
Some residents described being frightened by the appearance of a large passenger jet overhead before they understood that it was part of the White House event.
The reaction also carried a specific Washington context.
American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, killing 184 people, making an unexpected low-flying aircraft an especially unsettling sight for some residents.
D.C. Officials Criticize Notice
The D.C. Council said the public received only about 15 minutes' notice before the flyover.
"This flyover provided just fifteen minutes' notice to anyone in downtown DC, at the Pentagon, or at National Airport. It startled many, including us," the council said in a post shared after the event.
The limited warning also affected aviation operations. The FAA temporarily halted ground operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to accommodate the flyover, while FlightAware reported hundreds of flight delays connected to the disruption.
The council's criticism focused on the short notice rather than an allegation that the aircraft was operating without authorization. The FAA said the flyover had been coordinated with the agency.
White House Presents Flyover As Celebration
The White House presented the aircraft's appearance as part of the Halloween festivities for children. Its Rapid Response 47 account shared footage of the flyover, calling it an "epic Air Force One flyover" for trick-or-treaters.
The terminology requires some clarification. "Air Force One" is the call sign used when a U.S. Air Force aircraft is carrying the president.
Trump was on the ground during the Halloween event, so the aircraft was more precisely the presidential aircraft rather than Air Force One at the moment of the flyover.
The aircraft was the Boeing 747 that Qatar gifted to the United States and that Trump began using for presidential travel in July. The plane had undergone modifications for presidential use before joining the executive airlift fleet.
Residents Recall 9/11 Attacks
The flyover's festive purpose contrasted sharply with the reaction from some people who saw the plane approaching at low altitude with little warning.
Online posts described people briefly fearing a crash or attack before learning that the flight was planned. Those reactions were amplified by Washington's history of aviation-related attacks, particularly the 2001 Pentagon strike.
The White House event itself continued as planned, with Trump and Melania greeting children on the South Lawn.
The main controversy afterward centered on how low the aircraft flew, how little advance notice residents received, and whether local officials and the public should have been given more warning.