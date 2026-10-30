Trump Sparks 9/11 Fears After Air Force One Flies Dangerously Low During White House Event: 'I Thought We Were Getting Attacked'

A low-altitude flyover by the presidential aircraft during President Donald Trump's White House Halloween celebration Thursday left some people in Washington, D.C., startled after the plane made two passes over the area with only about 15 minutes' public notice.

The Boeing 747 flew at roughly 400 to 1,000 feet, according to flight-tracking data cited by The Washington Post. Trump and first lady Melania Trump were outside the White House as the aircraft passed overhead, while children attended the Halloween event.

The unexpected sight and sound prompted some residents to fear that something was wrong, with memories of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks adding to the unease.

However, there was no indication that the flyover was an emergency or an attack. The Federal Aviation Administration said the flight had been coordinated with the agency.